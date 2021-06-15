The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced revised quarantine measures for crew members of Taiwanese airlines returning from abroad.
Starting from Saturday last week, crew members returning from long-haul flights to countries under a level 3 travel notice, and who have either not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine less than two weeks earlier, are required to undergo five days of quarantine at home, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei.
They would undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the final day of quarantine, followed by nine days of enhanced self-health management, including rapid antigen screenings on days nine and 14, Chen said.
Starting on July 1, such crew members would have to quarantine at home for seven days, with a PCR test performed on the final day, and practice enhanced self-health management for another seven days, with a rapid antigen screening on the 14th day, he said.
Starting from Saturday last week, crew members returning from long-haul flights to countries under a level 3 travel notice, and who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks earlier, but have not been fully vaccinated, are required to undergo three days of quarantine at home, at the end of which they would receive a PCR test, he said.
That would be followed by 11 days of self-health management, including rapid antigen screenings on days nine and 14, he said.
Starting on July 1, such crew members would be required to quarantine at home for five days, with a PCR test on the final day, after which they would practice nine days of enhanced self-health management, with rapid antigen screenings on the ninth and 14th days, he said.
For those returning from long-haul flights to countries under a level 3 travel notice who have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks before and tested positive for antibodies, a seven-day self-health management period would be required, he said.
They would undergo a PCR test on the final day of the management period, and be required to monitor their antibody levels once every three months, he said.
Meanwhile, crew members who worked short-haul flights without having entered countries under a level 3 travel notice and returned on the same flight, and who have not been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks and tested negative for antibodies, are from Saturday last week to practice 14 days of self-health management, with PCR screening done every 14 days, he said.
Crew members who worked short-haul flights without having entered countries under a level 3 travel notice and returned on the same flight, and who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks and tested positive for antibodies, are from Saturday last week to practice self-health monitoring, with a PCR screening done every 14 days, he said, adding that their antibody levels would be monitored every three months.
Among Taiwanese airlines, about 83 percent of flight crew and 57 percent of cabin crew have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said.
PRIORITY GROUPS: A line of people were waiting at the Good Liver Clinic, apparently to get shots, while the CECC announced more priority groups for jabs The Taipei-based Good Liver Clinic is to be fined NT$2 million (US$72,028) after giving free COVID-19 vaccine shots to people not in groups eligible to receive them, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. The Zhongshan District (中山)-based clinic was removed from the city’s list of vaccination venues and health officials would be investigated for giving 1,113 doses to the clinic, Huang told an afternoon news conference at Taipei City Hall. The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on Tuesday in an exclusive story citing an anonymous tip reported that a Taipei clinic was doling out unused vaccines. People in
PHASE 2: The firm’s CEO said that the results were good and the experimental vaccine safe, but added that hoped-for phase 3 trials would be expensive Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported positive results from an interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the vaccine demonstrated high seroconversion rates and geometric mean titer (GMT) figures. A seroconversion rate is the percentage of participants in a trial displaying virus-specific immune memory after being given a vaccine, while the GMT measures the level of neutralizing antibody response, Medigen said. The experimental vaccine has a seroconversion rate of 99.8 percent and its GMT was 662 among the participants aged 20 to 89, while the gauges rose to 99.9 percent and 733 respectively in participants aged
NUMBERS HAVE FALLEN: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said there are good signs, but ‘we cannot afford to let our guard down now’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 219 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 22 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 219 local infections — 117 male and 102 female — were aged from under five to over 100 years old, and they began having symptoms between May 22 and Monday. New Taipei City reported 123 cases, followed by Taipei with 54, Miaoli County with 16, Taoyuan with 13, Keelung with eight, Changhua County with two, and one each in Hsinchu City, Taichung and Tainan. The 22 deaths were 15 men and
ROLLING OUT DOSES: The expansion aims to speed up Taiwan’s vaccination drive by making more Moderna jabs available to workers at hospitals, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers in the highest vaccine priority group. The center said that 75,000 doses of the vaccine — half of the first batch Taiwan has received — were on Wednesday distributed to hospitals across the nation with specialized COVID-19 rooms, negative pressure wards and testing services. Thus far, they had only been offered to frontline healthcare workers and non-healthcare workers at the designated hospitals, it said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the eligibility was