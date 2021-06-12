Phase 2 trial data of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) looked promising, but professional review is needed to assess the vaccine’s efficacy, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday.
Medigen announced the results of the vaccine trial on Thursday afternoon, following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcement of emergency use authorization standards for locally developed vaccines earlier that day.
Despite Medigen’s optimistic outlook, questions have been raised whether the successful phase 2 trial is enough to determine whether the vaccine offers adequate protection against COVID-19.
Screen grab from the Legislative Yuan Parliamentary TV Web site
Asked about the issue, Chen echoed the FDA criteria, saying that the vaccine was administered to more than 3,000 trial participants and that the developer’s data proved its safety.
Chen said that the reported seroconversion rate of 99.8 percent is “a good sign,” proving that most trial participants showed virus-specific immune responses.
The company’s data showed it was able to produce three vaccine batches with consistent quality, he said.
Medigen also reported a moderately good antibody concentration ratio, with a geometric mean titer (GMT) of 662, but whether the drug is effective needs further expert review, Chen said.
Studies suggest a positive correlation between the GMT figure and vaccine efficacy, but whether a person’s blood antibody level determines whether they are protected against the virus needs further review, Chen said.
Medigen’s results would be compared with a control group of 200 people who were given two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Chen said.
Those results would be available later this month, he added.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on May 28 signed preorder contracts with Medigen and United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技開發), another domestic developer of a COVID-19 vaccine, to procure 5 million doses each, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said on on May 30.
The contracts also include options for an additional 5 million doses from each company, meaning that the government could obtain up to 20 million doses of domestically produced vaccines, Chuang said at that time.
Separately yesterday Chen said during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan that the government is in talks with US vaccine developer Moderna Inc about contracted manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan.
Academia Sinica, the nation’s top research institution, has achieved a breakthrough in its research on messenger RNA technology used in the Moderna vaccine, Chen added.
If collaboration with Moderna could be secured, Academia Sinica would work together with local manufacturers to boost Taiwan’s vaccine development, Chen said.
Additional reporting by Peng Wan-hsin and CNA
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE: People must wear a mask when outdoors, while employers should allow working from home or flexible hours, Chen Shih-chung said The Cabinet yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert until June 28 as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 211 locally transmitted cases and 26 deaths. The CECC on May 15 issued the level 3 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City, saying it would last until May 28. Four days later, it expanded the alert to the entire nation before announcing on May 28 that the alert period had been extended to Monday next week. The latest extension was announced following a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday morning. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung
‘DO NOT STAY TOO LONG’: People would be required to provide personal contact information when entering traditional markets, and illegal vendors would be fined The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced five crowd control measures for traditional and night markets as it reported 335 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, eight backlogged cases and 36 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 335 new local cases are 189 males and 146 females, adding that they developed symptoms from May 24 to Saturday. The eight backlogged cases are three men and five women aged 20 to 70, Chen said. They began experiencing symptoms on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. As most of the pending cases due to delayed test results
PRIORITY GROUPS: A line of people were waiting at the Good Liver Clinic, apparently to get shots, while the CECC announced more priority groups for jabs The Taipei-based Good Liver Clinic is to be fined NT$2 million (US$72,028) after giving free COVID-19 vaccine shots to people not in groups eligible to receive them, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. The Zhongshan District (中山)-based clinic was removed from the city’s list of vaccination venues and health officials would be investigated for giving 1,113 doses to the clinic, Huang told an afternoon news conference at Taipei City Hall. The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on Tuesday in an exclusive story citing an anonymous tip reported that a Taipei clinic was doling out unused vaccines. People in