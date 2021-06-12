G7 leaders yesterday opened a three-day summit aimed at helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic and forge a climate-centric economic recovery, after pledging to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world’s poorest countries.
US President Joe Biden and his colleagues from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK sat down for their first face-to-face gathering in nearly two years, after the pandemic wiped out last year’s summit.
Meeting under the protection of a smothering security operation in the Cornish resort of Carbis Bay, England, the leaders are also expected to address warnings to Russia and China.
Photo: AFP
Most of the G7 heads of state and government are to reconvene on Monday in Brussels for a NATO meeting, before Biden heads to his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland, vowing to deliver a blunt appraisal of Russian behavior.
After arriving in the UK on Wednesday on his first foreign tour as president, Biden told US service personnel that “the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together.”
The G7’s host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China had also “badly shaken” the international order.
“At Carbis Bay, we must put those days behind us,” he said in a pre-summit message. “This is the moment for the world’s greatest and most technologically advanced democracies to shoulder their responsibilities and to vaccinate the world, because no one can be properly protected until everyone has been protected.”
Building on Biden’s pledge to order 500 million vaccine doses to distribute among poorer nations, Johnson plans to commit Britain to offering “at least” 100 million surplus doses within the next year.
In total, the G7 leaders are expected to adopt a broader commitment of offering up to 1 billion doses “to end the pandemic in 2022,” the British government said.
WHO Regional Office for Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said that vaccine-sharing was a “do or die” issue, with doses running short and cases rising across the continent.
Campaigners have slammed inequalities in distribution as “vaccine apartheid,” calling on rich nations to do more to help the Global South, including by waiving intellectual property rights on vaccines and treatments.
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE: People must wear a mask when outdoors, while employers should allow working from home or flexible hours, Chen Shih-chung said The Cabinet yesterday extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert until June 28 as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 211 locally transmitted cases and 26 deaths. The CECC on May 15 issued the level 3 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City, saying it would last until May 28. Four days later, it expanded the alert to the entire nation before announcing on May 28 that the alert period had been extended to Monday next week. The latest extension was announced following a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday morning. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung
‘DO NOT STAY TOO LONG’: People would be required to provide personal contact information when entering traditional markets, and illegal vendors would be fined The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced five crowd control measures for traditional and night markets as it reported 335 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, eight backlogged cases and 36 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 335 new local cases are 189 males and 146 females, adding that they developed symptoms from May 24 to Saturday. The eight backlogged cases are three men and five women aged 20 to 70, Chen said. They began experiencing symptoms on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. As most of the pending cases due to delayed test results
PRIORITY GROUPS: A line of people were waiting at the Good Liver Clinic, apparently to get shots, while the CECC announced more priority groups for jabs The Taipei-based Good Liver Clinic is to be fined NT$2 million (US$72,028) after giving free COVID-19 vaccine shots to people not in groups eligible to receive them, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. The Zhongshan District (中山)-based clinic was removed from the city’s list of vaccination venues and health officials would be investigated for giving 1,113 doses to the clinic, Huang told an afternoon news conference at Taipei City Hall. The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on Tuesday in an exclusive story citing an anonymous tip reported that a Taipei clinic was doling out unused vaccines. People in