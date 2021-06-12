COVID-19: G7 leaders pledge to distribute 1bn jabs

GOAL SET: The donated vaccines would help end the pandemic by next year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the summit at a southwest England resort

AFP, FALMOUTH, ENGLAND





G7 leaders yesterday opened a three-day summit aimed at helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic and forge a climate-centric economic recovery, after pledging to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world’s poorest countries.

US President Joe Biden and his colleagues from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK sat down for their first face-to-face gathering in nearly two years, after the pandemic wiped out last year’s summit.

Meeting under the protection of a smothering security operation in the Cornish resort of Carbis Bay, England, the leaders are also expected to address warnings to Russia and China.

A giant head depicting French President Emmanuel Macron, left, lies on the beach after a protest organized by Oxfam on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Falmouth, England, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Most of the G7 heads of state and government are to reconvene on Monday in Brussels for a NATO meeting, before Biden heads to his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland, vowing to deliver a blunt appraisal of Russian behavior.

After arriving in the UK on Wednesday on his first foreign tour as president, Biden told US service personnel that “the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together.”

The G7’s host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in China had also “badly shaken” the international order.

“At Carbis Bay, we must put those days behind us,” he said in a pre-summit message. “This is the moment for the world’s greatest and most technologically advanced democracies to shoulder their responsibilities and to vaccinate the world, because no one can be properly protected until everyone has been protected.”

Building on Biden’s pledge to order 500 million vaccine doses to distribute among poorer nations, Johnson plans to commit Britain to offering “at least” 100 million surplus doses within the next year.

In total, the G7 leaders are expected to adopt a broader commitment of offering up to 1 billion doses “to end the pandemic in 2022,” the British government said.

WHO Regional Office for Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said that vaccine-sharing was a “do or die” issue, with doses running short and cases rising across the continent.

Campaigners have slammed inequalities in distribution as “vaccine apartheid,” calling on rich nations to do more to help the Global South, including by waiving intellectual property rights on vaccines and treatments.