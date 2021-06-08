Schools across the nation are to suspend in-person instruction through the end of the semester, the Ministry of Education said yesterday, after the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert was extended until June 28.
In response to the domestic COVID-19 situation, students are to continue with online learning from their homes until July 2, which is the final day of classes in the second semester of the school year for schools below high school, the ministry said.
All students have also been asked to stop attending after-school childcare centers, cram schools and other educational institutions, and to study at home instead, it said.
Photo: CNA
This year’s Advanced Subjects Test for university admission, which was to take place from July 3 to July 5, has been postponed until July 28 to July 30, it added.
To ensure the health and safety of those taking the test and staff, the number of people allowed in each room would be reduced to 20, the ministry said.
A distance of at least 1.5m is to be maintained among students, while staff would be given priority to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it said.
The ministry said that it would implement the highest disease prevention standards while planning for the test.
The ministry also asked schools to be flexible in their evaluation of students’ academic performance.
In cases where it would be difficult for schools to implement the evaluation method they had originally planned, schools should follow existing internal administrative procedures and hold meetings to discuss the matter, the ministry said.
Once adjustments have been made, they should be applied consistently across all students, it said.
To avoid unnecessary gatherings, schools should handle admissions and new student registrations online or by fax, mail or telephone, so that students and parents do not have to handle them in person, the ministry said.
The ministry last month issued a letter to schools nationwide asking them to cease holding in-person graduation ceremonies and it reiterated yesterday that if schools must hold a graduation ceremony, they should do so online.
The ministry is to revise its regulations as required during the COVID-19 outbreak, it said, urging schools to follow the latest regulations.
In-person instruction has been suspended at all schools nationwide since May 19.
Ministry data showed that 430 students were confirmed to have COVID-19 from April 20 to Sunday.
HELP FROM FRIENDS: In addition to Japan’s timely aid, the US said it would give 7 million vaccines to allies in Asia, but did not specify how many would go to Taiwan A shipment of 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Japan yesterday arrived in Taiwan, with the flight reportedly accompanied by a US military aircraft, while Washington announced its plan to share vaccine doses with allies, including Taiwan. It is the largest amount of vaccine doses received by Taiwan in a single shipment, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a daily news briefing at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei. The doses would be effective through Oct. 14, Chen said. Chen thanked Japan for offering Taiwan timely help, instead of sending the doses to COVAX, the
NEW VIOLENCE: Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said a suspect with COVID-19 damaged his room and escaped, but he was later caught by police The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 372 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, 177 backlogged cases and 12 deaths. Of the new local cases, 207 are male and 165 female, aged under five to over 90, with an onset of symptoms between May 2 and Tuesday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the 177 backlogged cases, 96 are male and 81 are female, aged under five to over 80, with an onset of symptoms between May 13 and Sunday. Chen said that of the 549 local infections, New Taipei City reported the most, with
ALERT EXTENSION MULLED: The increase in the number of fatalities reflects a peak in infections in the middle of last month, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 35 backlogged cases and 37 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that most of the total of 511 cases live in New Taipei City, with 229 cases, followed by Taipei with 144, Miaoli County with 66, Taoyuan with 16, Keelung with 13 and Changhua County with 11. Taichung reported nine new cases; Hsinchu County seven; Pingtung County four; Kaohsiung as well as Nantou and Chiayi counties reported three each; and Hsinchu City, Yunlin County and Tainan reported one new case each. The
TIMELY DONATIONS: The ‘Liberty Times’ has reported that 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by Japan are to arrive in Taiwan today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 364 new domestic cases of COVID-19, 219 backlogged cases and 17 deaths, while more than 1 million vaccine doses donated by Japan are to arrive today. Last week, Japan announced a plan to share vaccines with Taiwan and today, 1.24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to arrive in Taiwan, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing a report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and an anonymous source in Tokyo. Of the new local cases, 186 are male and 178 female, aged under five to over 90,