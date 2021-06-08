Online learning extended until end of school year

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Schools across the nation are to suspend in-person instruction through the end of the semester, the Ministry of Education said yesterday, after the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert was extended until June 28.

In response to the domestic COVID-19 situation, students are to continue with online learning from their homes until July 2, which is the final day of classes in the second semester of the school year for schools below high school, the ministry said.

All students have also been asked to stop attending after-school childcare centers, cram schools and other educational institutions, and to study at home instead, it said.

A security guard stands at the entrance to National Taiwan Normal University’s main campus in Taipei’s Daan District yesterday. Photo: CNA

This year’s Advanced Subjects Test for university admission, which was to take place from July 3 to July 5, has been postponed until July 28 to July 30, it added.

To ensure the health and safety of those taking the test and staff, the number of people allowed in each room would be reduced to 20, the ministry said.

A distance of at least 1.5m is to be maintained among students, while staff would be given priority to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

The ministry said that it would implement the highest disease prevention standards while planning for the test.

The ministry also asked schools to be flexible in their evaluation of students’ academic performance.

In cases where it would be difficult for schools to implement the evaluation method they had originally planned, schools should follow existing internal administrative procedures and hold meetings to discuss the matter, the ministry said.

Once adjustments have been made, they should be applied consistently across all students, it said.

To avoid unnecessary gatherings, schools should handle admissions and new student registrations online or by fax, mail or telephone, so that students and parents do not have to handle them in person, the ministry said.

The ministry last month issued a letter to schools nationwide asking them to cease holding in-person graduation ceremonies and it reiterated yesterday that if schools must hold a graduation ceremony, they should do so online.

The ministry is to revise its regulations as required during the COVID-19 outbreak, it said, urging schools to follow the latest regulations.

In-person instruction has been suspended at all schools nationwide since May 19.

Ministry data showed that 430 students were confirmed to have COVID-19 from April 20 to Sunday.