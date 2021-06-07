Extremists kill at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso

AFP, OUAGADOUGOU





Suspected Muslim extremists have massacred at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso’s volatile north in the deadliest attacks since Islamist violence erupted in the west African country in 2015, officials said on Saturday.

Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore denounced the attack near the borders with Mali and Niger, where extremists linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have been targeting civilians and soldiers.

“Several injured have succumbed to their wounds and new bodies have been discovered. The still-provisional toll is 138 deaths,” one local official said.

“The bodies were buried in mass graves,” the official said, adding that “there are dozens of injured” after the overnight attack by armed assailants.

‘BARBARIC’

“We must remain united and solid against these obscurantist forces,” Kabore said, condemning the massacre in the village of Solhan as “barbaric” and “despicable.”

Declaring three days of national mourning, the government said that “terrorists” killed civilians of all ages and set fire to homes and the main market.

A security source lamented “the heavy human toll, the worst recorded to date,” while adding that it could still increase.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said that he was “outraged” over the massacre.

Guterres “strongly condemns the heinous attack and underscores the urgent need for the international community to redouble support to member states in the fight against violent extremism and its unacceptable human toll,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, offering Burkinabe authorities the UN’s “full support.”

The assailants struck at about 2am against a position of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland, an anti-extremist civilian defense force that backs the national army, before attacking homes and carrying out “executions,” a local source said.