Never forget Tiananmen massacre, president says

Reuters, TAIPEI





Taiwanese will never forget China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square 32 years ago and will stick with their faith in democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Taiwan tends to use the Tiananmen Square anniversary to criticize China and urge it to face up to what it did, to Beijing’s repeated annoyance.

Yesterday marked 32 years since Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square.

A woman yesterday pays respects at a makeshift memorial in Taipei’s Liberty Square to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre in Beijing. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

Writing on Facebook, Tsai said that Taiwanese would not forget what had happened.

“I believe for all Taiwanese who are proud of their freedom and democracy, they will never forget about this day and will firmly stick with their faith, unshaken by challenges,” she said.

“We will also not forget about the young people who sacrificed themselves on Tiananmen Square on this day 32 years ago, and that year after year, friends in Hong Kong who always mourn June 4 with candlelight,” she added.

Tsai pointed to the appropriateness of yesterday being the same day 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines arrived from Japan as a government donation.

“We are grateful for the timely assistance from partners who also uphold the values of freedom and democracy, so that democratic Taiwan has more confidence in democracy,” she wrote.

The Mainland Affairs Council on Thursday urged China to return power to the people and embark on real political reform rather than avoid facing up to the crackdown.

In a statement, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan’s government was “smearing and attacking” China when it should be focused on fighting a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases.

A temporary memorial pavilion was set up in Taipei for people in small groups to leave flowers and other mementoes.

Additional reporting by AP