Taiwan adds 372 domestic cases

NEW VIOLENCE: Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said a suspect with COVID-19 damaged his room and escaped, but he was later caught by police

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 372 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, 177 backlogged cases and 12 deaths.

Of the new local cases, 207 are male and 165 female, aged under five to over 90, with an onset of symptoms between May 2 and Tuesday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

Of the 177 backlogged cases, 96 are male and 81 are female, aged under five to over 80, with an onset of symptoms between May 13 and Sunday.

Volunteers and borough wardens hold signs and patrol a traditional market in Tainan yesterday, reminding people to wear masks at all times and scan the QR code with their smartphone when approaching a stall in the market. Photo courtesy of the Tainan Bureau of Civil Affairs

Chen said that of the 549 local infections, New Taipei City reported the most, with 310 cases, followed by 152 cases in Taipei, 28 in Taoyuan, 18 in Keelung, 12 in Miaoli County, 10 in Changhua County, five in Kaohsiung, four in Taitung County, three in Taichung, two each in Hsinchu County and Tainan, and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County and Hualien County.

The 12 deaths — seven men and five women, aged 60 to 90 — tested positive for COVID-19 between May 16 and Tuesday, and died between Friday last week and Tuesday.

Yesterday saw an increase in newly reported and backlogged cases, so the COVID-19 situation is not easing, Chen said, adding that another two days should reveal the reason.

The center must clarify whether the rise in newly reported cases resulted from a more efficient reporting system or a faster spreading virus, he said, adding that the backlogged cases increased because some pending cases were recently cleared by hospitals.

The number of cases has been steady, which shows that people are complying with the tightened disease prevention measures, Chen said.

A continuation of the measures does not necessarily mean that the number of cases would drop, but it would at least stay the same, he said, adding that people must not let their guard down.

“Crowd restrictions are needed,” he added.

Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said that although many night markets have suspended business since a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert was issued, many people still buy groceries at traditional markets, so the ministry has instructed local governments to conduct weekly inspections of markets’ disease prevention measures.

There are more than 1,100 public and private markets in Taiwan, and all of them must follow the “safe shopping guidelines” set out by the CECC and local governments, Lin added.

The guidelines include controlling where people enter and exit, reducing the number of people, implementing QR code registration, requiring vendors and customers to wear masks and practice social distancing, limiting food sales to takeout, banning food tasting and keeping prepared foods covered, Lin said.

Vendors near the markets must also follow the guidelines, he added.

Yesterday, there was another case of hospital violence, after a man with COVID-19 assigned to an isolation room at Taipei Medical University’s Shuang Ho Hospital was reported to have attacked three nurses with a fruit knife on Monday.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said that a man with COVID-19, a suspect in a police case, damaged his room at Taipei City Hospital’s Renai branch and escaped.

Yesterday afternoon, police apprehended the man at his home in Wanhua District (萬華), Chen Tsung-yen added.

Hospital violence directed at healthcare personnel or medical equipment is “absolutely not acceptable,” especially when healthcare facilities are saving people’s lives during the COVID-19 outbreak, Chen Shih-chung said.

The center strongly condemns violent behavior and offenders would be brought to justice, he said, adding that the Executive Yuan has asked government agencies to provide the care and relief required by those hurt in the incidents.