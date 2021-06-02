A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said yesterday, in a new toll that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths.
The conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests, the war monitor said.
The previous tally, issued by the Observatory in March, stood at more than 388,000 dead.
Photo: Reuters
The group has since confirmed an additional 105,015 deaths following months of documentation efforts supported by its network of sources on the ground.
“The overwhelming majority of these deaths occurred between the end of 2012 and November 2015,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said, referring to the latest additions.
Of the recently confirmed fatalities, more than 42,000 were civilians, most of them killed under torture in Syrian regime prisons, the group said.
Abdel Rahman said that a lull in the fighting allowed his organization to investigate reports of deaths that had not been included in the overall tally for lack of documentation.
With government forces having reconquered large swathes of Syria and a ceasefire still holding along the main front line in Idlib region in the northwest, violence levels are at their lowest since the start of the conflict.
The new figures published by the Observatory bring the total civilian death toll to 159,774, with attacks by Syrian government forces and allied militia accounting for the majority of deaths.
The Observatory also documented a total of at least 57,567 deaths in government prisons and detention centers since 2011, up from the 16,000 confirmed deaths it reported in March.
It also reported 168,326 deaths among Syrian soldiers and allied militia, with troops accounting for more than half of the tally. The conflict has killed 68,393 militants, most members of the Islamic State group or of organizations linked to al-Qaeda, as well as 79,844 other rebels.
A deal brokered by Turkey and Russia in March last year froze a government offensive on the rebel-controlled Idlib enclave, which many feared would have caused human suffering on a scale yet unseen in the conflict.
The attention on both sides has since turned to battling the COVID-19 pandemic and last year saw the lowest number of conflict-related deaths since the start of the war with 10,000, the Observatory said.
Today the Damascus government controls more than two-thirds of the country.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in power since 2000, was re-elected last month for a fourth seven-year term.
VACCINES INCOMING: The CECC confirmed media reports that a first batch of Moderna COVID-19 shots was to arrive in Taipei from Luxembourg this afternoon BioNTech SE asked Taiwan to remove the words “my country” from a draft version of a news release that would have announced a vaccine deal, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive today. Talks with Germany’s BioNTech had begun on Aug. 20 last year, but discussions ended in January over the wording of a news release, said Chen, who heads the center. The company on Dec. 31 last year provided a final version of a vaccine contract, which the center signed and
STILL SPREADING: The daily case counts have not improved much and many cases had visited markets, so people should be especially vigilant, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 320 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, 166 backlogged cases and 21 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that among the 320 local infections, 169 are male and 151 are female, from under the age of five to over 90. They began displaying symptoms from May 7 to Friday, he said. Of the 486 cases reported yesterday, 224 live in New Taipei City, followed by Taipei with 168 cases, Taichung with 33, Taoyuan with 19, Keelung with 14, Taitung and Yilan counties with five each, and Hualien and Chiayi
SLOWING: The virus’ Rt value, which predicts the number of people a patient could infect, has dropped to 1.02 and must fall below one for the outbreak to be under control The local COVID-19 situation is at a critical threshold, but it can hopefully be brought under control in the next couple of weeks, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday. The center made the remarks after reporting 274 locally transmitted cases, 73 backlogged cases and 15 deaths. Of the 274 local infections, 129 are male and 145 are female, from under the age of five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. They began showing symptoms between April 29 and Sunday, he said. Of the 73 backlogged cases, 36 are male and
REAL-TIME SYSTEM: The number of backlogged cases has been falling over the past few days and should be cleared this week, the Minister of Health and Welfare said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 266 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 89 backlogged cases and 10 related deaths. Of the new cases, 123 are male and 143 are female, from under the age of five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. They began experiencing symptoms from May 14 to Saturday, he said. Of the backlogged cases, 42 are male and 47 are female, from under the age of five to older than 80, Chen said, adding that they began experiencing symptoms from May 13 to Thursday. Of the 355 cases