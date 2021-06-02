Heads of global organizations call for vaccine equality

AFP, WASHINGTON





World leaders must make a “new commitment” to a more equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to bring the pandemic under control, the heads of four major global organizations said yesterday.

Their joint rallying cry comes as concerns rise that vaccine inequality between wealthy and poor nations is further complicating and prolonging a pandemic that has killed more than 3.5 million people globally.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post, the heads of the WHO, World Bank, IMF and WTO blamed the gap in vaccination programs for the emergence of virus variants that have fueled fresh outbreaks in the developing world.

A man stands with his pet parrot, as senior citizens and health workers wait to receive their first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 outside the Alba Caracas, which has been turned into a mass vaccination centre, on Monday in Caracas. Photo: Reuters

“It has become abundantly clear that there will be no broad-based recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic without an end to the health crisis. Access to vaccination is key to both,” they said.

“Ending the pandemic is possible — and requires global action now,” they said.

The op-ed was jointly penned by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Bank president David Malpas and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

They called on G7 members to agree on a “stepped-up coordinated strategy, backed by new financing, to vaccinate the world” at their meeting in Cornwall, England, from Friday to Sunday next week.

The officials recommended that the G7 agree to fund a US$50 billion plan already put forward by the IMF to accelerate the end of the pandemic.

The WHO in March decried vaccine inequality as “grotesque,” and Tedros last month asked vaccine-wealthy nations to refrain from giving shots to children and adolescents, and instead donate those doses to other nations.

UN-backed program COVAX is meant to share vaccines with the poorest nations, but wealthy countries effectively elbowed out the vaccine alliance in the early stages of procurement, striking their own deals with drug manufacturers and taking the overwhelming share of the more than 1.8 billion doses of vaccine that have already been injected worldwide.