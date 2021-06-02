World leaders must make a “new commitment” to a more equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to bring the pandemic under control, the heads of four major global organizations said yesterday.
Their joint rallying cry comes as concerns rise that vaccine inequality between wealthy and poor nations is further complicating and prolonging a pandemic that has killed more than 3.5 million people globally.
In an op-ed in the Washington Post, the heads of the WHO, World Bank, IMF and WTO blamed the gap in vaccination programs for the emergence of virus variants that have fueled fresh outbreaks in the developing world.
Photo: Reuters
“It has become abundantly clear that there will be no broad-based recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic without an end to the health crisis. Access to vaccination is key to both,” they said.
“Ending the pandemic is possible — and requires global action now,” they said.
The op-ed was jointly penned by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Bank president David Malpas and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
They called on G7 members to agree on a “stepped-up coordinated strategy, backed by new financing, to vaccinate the world” at their meeting in Cornwall, England, from Friday to Sunday next week.
The officials recommended that the G7 agree to fund a US$50 billion plan already put forward by the IMF to accelerate the end of the pandemic.
The WHO in March decried vaccine inequality as “grotesque,” and Tedros last month asked vaccine-wealthy nations to refrain from giving shots to children and adolescents, and instead donate those doses to other nations.
UN-backed program COVAX is meant to share vaccines with the poorest nations, but wealthy countries effectively elbowed out the vaccine alliance in the early stages of procurement, striking their own deals with drug manufacturers and taking the overwhelming share of the more than 1.8 billion doses of vaccine that have already been injected worldwide.
VACCINES INCOMING: The CECC confirmed media reports that a first batch of Moderna COVID-19 shots was to arrive in Taipei from Luxembourg this afternoon BioNTech SE asked Taiwan to remove the words “my country” from a draft version of a news release that would have announced a vaccine deal, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive today. Talks with Germany’s BioNTech had begun on Aug. 20 last year, but discussions ended in January over the wording of a news release, said Chen, who heads the center. The company on Dec. 31 last year provided a final version of a vaccine contract, which the center signed and
STILL SPREADING: The daily case counts have not improved much and many cases had visited markets, so people should be especially vigilant, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 320 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, 166 backlogged cases and 21 deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that among the 320 local infections, 169 are male and 151 are female, from under the age of five to over 90. They began displaying symptoms from May 7 to Friday, he said. Of the 486 cases reported yesterday, 224 live in New Taipei City, followed by Taipei with 168 cases, Taichung with 33, Taoyuan with 19, Keelung with 14, Taitung and Yilan counties with five each, and Hualien and Chiayi
SLOWING: The virus’ Rt value, which predicts the number of people a patient could infect, has dropped to 1.02 and must fall below one for the outbreak to be under control The local COVID-19 situation is at a critical threshold, but it can hopefully be brought under control in the next couple of weeks, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday. The center made the remarks after reporting 274 locally transmitted cases, 73 backlogged cases and 15 deaths. Of the 274 local infections, 129 are male and 145 are female, from under the age of five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. They began showing symptoms between April 29 and Sunday, he said. Of the 73 backlogged cases, 36 are male and
REAL-TIME SYSTEM: The number of backlogged cases has been falling over the past few days and should be cleared this week, the Minister of Health and Welfare said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 266 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 89 backlogged cases and 10 related deaths. Of the new cases, 123 are male and 143 are female, from under the age of five to older than 90, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. They began experiencing symptoms from May 14 to Saturday, he said. Of the backlogged cases, 42 are male and 47 are female, from under the age of five to older than 80, Chen said, adding that they began experiencing symptoms from May 13 to Thursday. Of the 355 cases