Tens of thousands of people in Brazil staged another day of protests against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in particular for his chaotic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 461,000 lives in the country.
In downtown Rio de Janeiro, about 10,000 people wearing masks marched through the streets, with some chanting “Bolsonaro genocide” or “Go away Bolsovirus.”
Similar rallies were held in other major cities, the latest in a wave of anger against Bolsonaro that began months ago. After the US, Brazil has the world’s second highest coronavirus death toll.
Photo: EPA-EFE
At the outset of the pandemic, the far right leader dismissed COVID-19 as “a little flu” and as the death toll has risen steadily he has gone on to infuriate people in other ways, opposing stay-at-home measures and masks, touting ineffective medications, refusing offers of vaccines and failing to anticipate oxygen shortages that left patients to suffocate.
One of the themes of Saturday’s rally was how many lives might have been saved if Bolsonaro’s administration had started Brazil’s vaccination drive earlier. The drive is going slowly and has sputtered frequently due to a lack of supplies.
“We must stop this government. We must say ‘enough is enough,’” businessman Omar Silveira said at the Rio rally.
Photo: Reuters
Of Bolsonaro, he said: “He is a murderer, a psychopath. He has no feelings. He does not feel, as we do. He cannot perceive the disaster that he is causing.”
Meanwhile, India reported its fewest virus cases in more than six weeks.
The country added 165,553 cases, taking the confirmed nationwide total to 27.89 million as of yesterday, government data showed.
Daily fatalities remained below 4,000 for a third straight day. The country reported 3,460 deaths, taking the total to 325,972.
In China, the southern metropolis of Guangzhou ordered residents in one of its neighborhoods to stay home to contain an outbreak from becoming more widespread, with state television reporting infections in the city are of the variant first detected in India.
Five confirmed cases and 21 asymptomatic infections in the outbreak since May 21 are of the variant, China Central Television reported, citing the vice head of the city’s health commission.
Households in an area spanning five streets within Liwan District have been barred from leaving their homes except for selected family members to buy daily necessities, the city government said in a notice on its official WeChat account on Saturday.
Malaysia yesterday reported 6,999 new COVID-19 cases, halting a five-day streak of record daily infections that topped 9,000 on Saturday.
The let-up comes ahead of a two-week nationwide lockdown that begins tomorrow and is aimed at reining in an outbreak that has led to 2,179 deaths this year.
