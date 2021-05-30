Opposition in Myanmar parade new armed force

The underground government set up by opponents of Myanmar’s military junta said its first batch of recruits have finished training for a new defense force, releasing video of them parading in uniform.

The National Unity Government had announced it would form a People’s Defence Force to challenge the army, which seized power on Feb. 1, ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the Southeast Asian country into chaos.

The video of the graduation ceremony was on Friday released in the name of Yee Mon, the shadow government’s defense minister.

A demonstrator in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Friday holds a placard that says “I want to end the insane nights,” while riding on a motorcycle during a protest against the military coup. Photo: EPA-EFE

“This military is established by the official civilian government,” an unidentified officer says in the video. “The People’s Defence Force must be aligned with the people and protect the people. We will fight to win this battle.”

A junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

The military authorities say the National Unity Government is treasonous and that it and the People’s Defence Force have been designated terrorist groups.

The video shows about 100 fighters marching on a muddy parade ground in the jungle. They march in new camouflage uniforms behind the flags of the new force, which are red with a white star. They are not shown carrying weapons.

Nearly four months after the coup, the army is still struggling to impose order.

Anti-military protests take place daily in many parts of the country, strikes by opponents of the junta have paralyzed business and fighting has flared with ethnic armed groups that oppose the junta and new militias formed to oppose it.

Two homemade bombs yesterday exploded in the main city of Yangon, apparently targeting a police post and an army truck, the Mizzima news service said.

It said that one person speaking to the soldiers had been wounded in the second incident.

The junta’s forces have killed more than 800 people since the coup, according to figures cited by the UN, while more than 4,000 people have been detained.