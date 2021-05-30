The underground government set up by opponents of Myanmar’s military junta said its first batch of recruits have finished training for a new defense force, releasing video of them parading in uniform.
The National Unity Government had announced it would form a People’s Defence Force to challenge the army, which seized power on Feb. 1, ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the Southeast Asian country into chaos.
The video of the graduation ceremony was on Friday released in the name of Yee Mon, the shadow government’s defense minister.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“This military is established by the official civilian government,” an unidentified officer says in the video. “The People’s Defence Force must be aligned with the people and protect the people. We will fight to win this battle.”
A junta spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.
The military authorities say the National Unity Government is treasonous and that it and the People’s Defence Force have been designated terrorist groups.
The video shows about 100 fighters marching on a muddy parade ground in the jungle. They march in new camouflage uniforms behind the flags of the new force, which are red with a white star. They are not shown carrying weapons.
Nearly four months after the coup, the army is still struggling to impose order.
Anti-military protests take place daily in many parts of the country, strikes by opponents of the junta have paralyzed business and fighting has flared with ethnic armed groups that oppose the junta and new militias formed to oppose it.
Two homemade bombs yesterday exploded in the main city of Yangon, apparently targeting a police post and an army truck, the Mizzima news service said.
It said that one person speaking to the soldiers had been wounded in the second incident.
The junta’s forces have killed more than 800 people since the coup, according to figures cited by the UN, while more than 4,000 people have been detained.
HELP ON THE WAY: The CECC expects 2 million doses of vaccines to arrive by the end of June and 10 million doses, including local ones, to be available by August The nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until June 14, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 281 locally transmitted cases, 261 backlogged cases and six deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the extension means that classes at all school levels would also be suspended until June 14, and everyone should continue to practice disease prevention measures. The COVID-19 alert was raised to level 3 for the whole nation on Wednesday last week, four days after it was issued in Taipei and New Taipei City, where the
VACCINES INCOMING: The CECC confirmed media reports that a first batch of Moderna COVID-19 shots was to arrive in Taipei from Luxembourg this afternoon BioNTech SE asked Taiwan to remove the words “my country” from a draft version of a news release that would have announced a vaccine deal, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive today. Talks with Germany’s BioNTech had begun on Aug. 20 last year, but discussions ended in January over the wording of a news release, said Chen, who heads the center. The company on Dec. 31 last year provided a final version of a vaccine contract, which the center signed and
HIT HARD: Among the 3,255 people confirmed with COVID-19 since April 15, 335 had suffered severe symptoms, or 10.3 percent of cases, Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 334 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 256 backlogged local cases and six deaths, while adding that its specialist advisory panel has suggested extending the nationwide level 3 alert. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the new local infections were 157 males and 177 females, who suffered the onset of symptoms between May 10 and Sunday. Most of the cases live in New Taipei City — 177, including 43 in Banciao District (板橋) — followed by 99 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), 19 in
CLOUD SYSTEM: People who undergo PCR testing can access their test results through the NHIA’s mobile app, instead of waiting for a phone call, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 287 new local COVID-19 infections, 170 backlogged local cases and six deaths. Of the local infections, 138 are male and 149 are female, and the onset of symptoms or testing dates ranged from May 6 to Saturday, it said. Most of the cases live in Taipei and New Taipei City: 142 in New Taipei City, including 32 in Banciao District (板橋), and 77 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), the center said. Twenty-three cases are from Taoyuan, eight each from Pingtung and Nantou counties, and the remainder are from 11 other municipalities,