US President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a US$6 trillion budget to “reimagine” the US economy and stave off Chinese competition, although driving the US into record debt — and with the US Congress first needing to give approval.
Announcing the proposed spending, Biden said a post-COVID-19 US “cannot afford to simply return to the way things were before.”
“We must seize the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
The president’s annual budget is more a wish list or a message on his priorities than anything else. The US Congress ultimately decides what money goes where, and the current Congress has only the narrowest Democratic majority.
Opposition Republicans are leery of any big new role for the central government.
US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called it “the most reckless and irresponsible budget proposal in my lifetime.”
Even some of Biden’s supporters warn that an economy already set to roar back from the COVID-19 shutdown risks getting swept up into an inflationary spiral.
However, the massive plan signals the White House’s determination to put hard numbers on Biden’s campaign to rethink the relationship between government and business in what he says is an existential contest with China.
Under the Biden blueprint, the federal spigot would unleash US$6.011 trillion next year, with increases gradually rising to US$8.2 trillion in 2031. Debt as a percentage of annual GDP would be expected to quickly surpass the level seen at the end of World War II.
Biden said that the overall aim is to grow the US middle class while positioning “the United States to out-compete our rivals.”
The budget proposal is being unveiled just ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend and with Congress heading out on a week’s recess.
The timing might dampen the immediate furor on Capitol Hill, where many Democrats want Biden to use his control of Congress to push transformational legislation, but Republicans are playing hardball in trying to block most of what the president proposes.
It is also the first time in 45 years that the budget did not prohibit federal funds being used for abortion, as the Democrat leader fulfilled a campaign pledge.
The absence of the “Hyde amendment” in the proposed budget will likely be the subject of bitter debate in Congress, where elected Republicans would seek to reintroduce it.
The amendment limits the use of federal funds to finance abortions through Medicaid in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. Medicaid is public health medical insurance intended for poorer Americans.
HELP ON THE WAY: The CECC expects 2 million doses of vaccines to arrive by the end of June and 10 million doses, including local ones, to be available by August The nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until June 14, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 281 locally transmitted cases, 261 backlogged cases and six deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the extension means that classes at all school levels would also be suspended until June 14, and everyone should continue to practice disease prevention measures. The COVID-19 alert was raised to level 3 for the whole nation on Wednesday last week, four days after it was issued in Taipei and New Taipei City, where the
VACCINES INCOMING: The CECC confirmed media reports that a first batch of Moderna COVID-19 shots was to arrive in Taipei from Luxembourg this afternoon BioNTech SE asked Taiwan to remove the words “my country” from a draft version of a news release that would have announced a vaccine deal, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed that 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive today. Talks with Germany’s BioNTech had begun on Aug. 20 last year, but discussions ended in January over the wording of a news release, said Chen, who heads the center. The company on Dec. 31 last year provided a final version of a vaccine contract, which the center signed and
HIT HARD: Among the 3,255 people confirmed with COVID-19 since April 15, 335 had suffered severe symptoms, or 10.3 percent of cases, Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 334 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 256 backlogged local cases and six deaths, while adding that its specialist advisory panel has suggested extending the nationwide level 3 alert. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the new local infections were 157 males and 177 females, who suffered the onset of symptoms between May 10 and Sunday. Most of the cases live in New Taipei City — 177, including 43 in Banciao District (板橋) — followed by 99 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), 19 in
CLOUD SYSTEM: People who undergo PCR testing can access their test results through the NHIA’s mobile app, instead of waiting for a phone call, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 287 new local COVID-19 infections, 170 backlogged local cases and six deaths. Of the local infections, 138 are male and 149 are female, and the onset of symptoms or testing dates ranged from May 6 to Saturday, it said. Most of the cases live in Taipei and New Taipei City: 142 in New Taipei City, including 32 in Banciao District (板橋), and 77 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), the center said. Twenty-three cases are from Taoyuan, eight each from Pingtung and Nantou counties, and the remainder are from 11 other municipalities,