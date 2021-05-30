Biden pitches US$6 trillion budget to reshape economy

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a US$6 trillion budget to “reimagine” the US economy and stave off Chinese competition, although driving the US into record debt — and with the US Congress first needing to give approval.

Announcing the proposed spending, Biden said a post-COVID-19 US “cannot afford to simply return to the way things were before.”

“We must seize the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy,” he said.

US President Joe Biden speaks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

The president’s annual budget is more a wish list or a message on his priorities than anything else. The US Congress ultimately decides what money goes where, and the current Congress has only the narrowest Democratic majority.

Opposition Republicans are leery of any big new role for the central government.

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called it “the most reckless and irresponsible budget proposal in my lifetime.”

Even some of Biden’s supporters warn that an economy already set to roar back from the COVID-19 shutdown risks getting swept up into an inflationary spiral.

However, the massive plan signals the White House’s determination to put hard numbers on Biden’s campaign to rethink the relationship between government and business in what he says is an existential contest with China.

Under the Biden blueprint, the federal spigot would unleash US$6.011 trillion next year, with increases gradually rising to US$8.2 trillion in 2031. Debt as a percentage of annual GDP would be expected to quickly surpass the level seen at the end of World War II.

Biden said that the overall aim is to grow the US middle class while positioning “the United States to out-compete our rivals.”

The budget proposal is being unveiled just ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend and with Congress heading out on a week’s recess.

The timing might dampen the immediate furor on Capitol Hill, where many Democrats want Biden to use his control of Congress to push transformational legislation, but Republicans are playing hardball in trying to block most of what the president proposes.

It is also the first time in 45 years that the budget did not prohibit federal funds being used for abortion, as the Democrat leader fulfilled a campaign pledge.

The absence of the “Hyde amendment” in the proposed budget will likely be the subject of bitter debate in Congress, where elected Republicans would seek to reintroduce it.

The amendment limits the use of federal funds to finance abortions through Medicaid in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. Medicaid is public health medical insurance intended for poorer Americans.