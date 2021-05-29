Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) yesterday was among eight democracy advocates handed new prison sentences for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China that were followed by a sweeping crackdown.
Lai, who is already behind bars for taking part in earlier protests, was given 14 months after pleading guilty to organizing an unlawful assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. He would now have to serve a total of 20 months for his multiple protest convictions.
Seven other leading activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan (陳皓桓), as well as former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人) and Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), were also given new jail terms.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The new sentences are the latest in a relentless campaign by China to smother dissent and dismantle Hong Kong’s democracy movement.
The territory was convulsed by months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in 2019 in the most serious challenge to Beijing’s rule since Hong Kong’s 1997 handover.
The clashes with police on China’s Oct. 1, 2019, National Day were some of the worst of that period.
It was a vivid and embarrassing illustration of how huge swathes of Hong Kong’s population seethe under Beijing’s rule, as the government celebrated 70 years since communist China’s founding.
While Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) oversaw a huge military parade in Beijing, clashes between protesters and police raged across Hong Kong.
The march attended by the campaigners who were jailed yesterday remained largely peaceful, but it did not have police permission, a requirement in Hong Kong.
“It was naive to believe a rallying call for peaceful and rational behavior would be enough to ensure no violence,” District Judge Amanda Woodcock said as she handed down jail sentences to the eight campaigners.
Those handed jail terms are from the more moderate wing of Hong Kong’s democracy movement. Four were already serving jail sentences for taking part in protests.
Many of them have spent decades advocating nonviolence in their campaign for universal suffrage.
Supporters chanted “add oil” — an Anglicized expression of encouragement in Hong Kong — as the group were led into court.
At a mitigation hearing earlier in the week, Chan said that Hong Kong’s unelected leaders had failed to give citizens an avenue to voice their dissatisfaction.
“If the government listened to people’s demands, then it would not be necessary for the people to use violence to get the government to respond,” he told the court.
Lee, 63, said that he had no regrets about the prospect of going to jail.
“For over 40 years I have strived for democratic reform in China,” he told the court.
“This is my unrequited love, the love for my country with such a heavy heart,” he added.
