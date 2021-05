Pro-Beijing rules for elections pass in HK legislature

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council yesterday approved the biggest overhaul of its political system in a quarter of a century, in a decisive step to assert Beijing’s authority over the territory.

The changes would reduce the proportion of seats in the legislature that are filled by direct elections from half to less than a quarter. A new body would be empowered to vet candidates and bar those deemed insufficiently patriotic toward China from running for office.

“These 600-or-so pages of the legislation come down to just a few words: patriots ruling Hong Kong,” said Peter Shiu (邵家輝), a pro-Beijing lawmaker.

Empty seats of ousted pro-democracy lawmakers are pictured in the main chamber of the Hong Kong Legislative Council yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Most of the changes were announced by China in March, although Hong Kong authorities later contributed further details, such as redrawing constituency boundaries and criminalizing calls for ballots to be left blank.

The measures were passed with 40 votes in favor and just two against. The pro-Beijing government has faced no opposition in the legislature since last year, when China disqualified some pro-democracy lawmakers and others resigned in protest.

Chinese authorities have said the electoral shake-up is aimed at getting rid of “loopholes and deficiencies” that threatened national security during anti-government unrest in 2019, and ensure only “patriots” run the territory.

The legislature would expand to 90 seats from 70. The number of seats filled by direct election would decrease to 20 from 35. Forty seats would be filled by an election committee, which is also responsible for choosing the chief executive.

The new vetting committee empowered to disqualify candidates would work with national security authorities to ensure those standing are loyal to Beijing.

Elections for the election committee are set for Sept. 19, and for the legislature three months later. The committee would choose a chief executive on March 27 next year.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has not made clear whether she would seek re-election.

Separately, Hong Kong police yesterday banned next month’s vigil marking the Tiananmen Square Massacre, the second year in a row that authorities have refused to give permission for the event.

The Hong Kong Alliance, which has organized the annual vigil for more than three decades, sent a short statement to reporters confirming that police had refused permission

Hong Kong has regularly marked the anniversary of Beijing’s deadly 1989 repression of protests in Tiananmen Square with huge candlelight vigils.

Last year’s event was banned for the first time, with police citing the COVID-19 pandemic and security fears following huge democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong the year before.

Additional reporting by AFP