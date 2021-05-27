Despite last year’s UN call for global ceasefires to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, many conflicts never stopped, including in Syria, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), and new ones erupted making it more difficult to control the spread of the virus and care for infected people in many countries, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said on Tuesday.
At a virtual UN Security Council meeting on civilians caught in conflict, Lowcock said that there is a link between conflict, COVID-19 and healthcare.
In March last year, as the pandemic was starting to circle the globe, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global action “to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives” against “a common enemy — COVID-19.”
Photo: AFP
While there were some positive responses, Lowcock said that deadly conflicts continued, and emerged or got worse, including in Ethiopia, Mozambique, and between Armenia and Azerbaijan, contributing to a rise in the number of people forcibly displaced.
“At the same time, insecurity, sanctions, counterterrorism measures and administrative hurdles hindered humanitarian operations,” he said.
The pandemic made aid deliveries more difficult because of suspended flights, border closures, quarantine measures and lockdowns, he said.
Lowcock said that there are “multiple reports of atrocities” against civilians caught in conflicts during the pandemic.
He singled out the dozens of schoolgirls and civilians killed or injured in an attack on a high school in Afghanistan this month, reports of mass rapes and killings in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and the just-ended conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers that saw more than 200 deaths.
During the pandemic last year, the threat of famine re-emerged, including in northeast Nigeria, parts of Africa’s Sahel region, South Sudan and Yemen — all conflict areas, he said.
“By the end of 2020, nearly 100 million people faced crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity as a result of conflict,” he said. “That was up from 77 million the year before.”
Lowcock also cited the impact of conflicts on civilians in urban areas from explosive devices, on farmers from the destruction of agricultural land and on entire populations from attacks on medical care.
“Last year, attacks on healthcare across 22 conflict-affected countries killed 182 health workers,” with the highest numbers losing their lives in Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Somalia and Syria, he said.
In a two-month period this year, 109 violent incidents against healthcare workers were documented in Myanmar, where a military coup took place on Feb. 1, “accelerating the collapse in the public healthcare system when many people needed it most,” Lowcock said.
In Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province, which has faced attacks from Muslim rebels, more than one-third of health facilities were damaged or destroyed when hostilities worsened and health workers fled, leaving thousands of people without a nurse or a doctor, he said.
DELAYED REPORTING: An additional 400 cases were integrated into the past week’s reports and the updated figures showed that new infections peaked on Monday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 321 new local COVID-19 infections and two deaths, while an additional 400 cases that had been delayed in reporting have been added to the daily confirmed cases reported from Sunday last week to Friday. Two imported cases were also confirmed yesterday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The 400 delayed cases have been added to the previously reported cases following “regression calibration,” he said. Of the 321 new cases, 162 are male and 159 are female, with the onset of symptoms or testing dates ranging from Monday last
HIT HARD: Among the 3,255 people confirmed with COVID-19 since April 15, 335 had suffered severe symptoms, or 10.3 percent of cases, Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 334 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 256 backlogged local cases and six deaths, while adding that its specialist advisory panel has suggested extending the nationwide level 3 alert. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the new local infections were 157 males and 177 females, who suffered the onset of symptoms between May 10 and Sunday. Most of the cases live in New Taipei City — 177, including 43 in Banciao District (板橋) — followed by 99 cases in Taipei, including 38 in Wanhua District (萬華), 19 in
HELP ON THE WAY: The CECC expects 2 million doses of vaccines to arrive by the end of June and 10 million doses, including local ones, to be available by August The nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until June 14, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 281 locally transmitted cases, 261 backlogged cases and six deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the extension means that classes at all school levels would also be suspended until June 14, and everyone should continue to practice disease prevention measures. The COVID-19 alert was raised to level 3 for the whole nation on Wednesday last week, four days after it was issued in Taipei and New Taipei City, where the
MAPPING THE SPREAD: Raising alert levels, based on the number of cases reported, also depends on whether it can continue to trace infection sources, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 312 new local COVID-19 cases and called on local governments to implement disease prevention measures consistent with pandemic alert level 3 guidelines. “The outbreak is still at its peak,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei, calling on the public to reduce nonessential travel over this weekend. Next week is crucial to determine whether Taiwan’s measures to contain an accelerating outbreak of the virus centered in Taipei and New Taipei City have been successful, he said. Among the 312 new cases — 170