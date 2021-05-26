Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, yesterday reinstated COVID-19 restrictions as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak, prompting New Zealand to pause a “travel bubble” with the state of Victoria.
Amid worries that the cluster, which has grown to nine cases in two days, could spark a major outbreak, Victoria imposed social restrictions and made masks mandatory in hotels, restaurants and other indoor venues from 6pm yesterday until Friday next week.
The latest outbreak ends Victoria’s run of zero cases for nearly three months and saw New Zealand suspend quarantine-free travel with the state for three days and the neighboring state of South Australia impose travel restrictions.
Photo: AFP
Australia has avoided the high COVID-19 numbers seen in many developed countries by closing its international borders in the early stages of the pandemic and with lockdowns. It has reported just more than 30,000 cases and 910 deaths.
Thousands of people in Melbourne have been ordered to self isolate and undergo COVID-19 tests with health alerts issued for several sites, including one of the largest shopping centers in the country.
One of the cases had a high viral load while he visited some venues, prompting authorities to warn Melbourne’s 5 million residents to brace for more positive cases in the next few days.
Authorities urged Victorians to get vaccinated.
“There are right now millions of Victorians that are eligible to be vaccinated. They shouldn’t wait for tomorrow, they shouldn’t wait for next week. They should move now and get vaccinated,” Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne.
Five new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria yesterday, a day after four infections were recorded in Melbourne.
All cases belong to one extended family across different households and could be traced back to the variant found in an overseas traveler who returned to Melbourne early this month after completing quarantine in Adelaide.
