Vaccine sharing, strengthening the WHO and adopting a pandemic treaty were among proposals from world leaders yesterday on how to halt the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future health catastrophes.
The WHO began the main annual gathering of its 194 member states with all eyes on the global response to COVID-19 — and what concrete steps could be taken to avert future pandemics.
“We are at war with a virus,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA).
“We need the logic and urgency of a war economy, to boost the capacity of our weapons,” he said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging and wealthy nations hoarding most doses of vaccines, the WHO’s main decisionmaking body has plenty to discuss.
The assembly is to focus heavily on efforts to rein in the pandemic and on calls to revamp the entire global health approach to help prevent future catastrophes.
There is much at stake, with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying this year’s WHA is “arguably one of the most important” in the health agency’s history.
“The pandemic is not over,” he said, adding that during the first hour or so of the assembly, nearly 1,000 people had died worldwide from COVID-19.
He called for strong action to rein in the pandmic, which has already killed more than 3.4 million people globally, and to prepare for the pandemic threats ahead.
“This is not the time for incremental improvements or tinkering at the edges,” he said. “This is the moment for bold ideas, bold commitment and bold leadership, for doing things that have never been done before.”
A number of mainly European nations are calling for significant strengthening of the WHO, which has been pushed to the brink by the pandemic. They want to boost its independence, flexibility and funding.
The WHO “must be the heart, the compass, of our global health approach,” French President Emmanuel Macron told the assembly. “This organization must be robust in times of crisis, it must be flexible enough to react to emergencies.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “the priority must be to enable the world to respond to a pandemic threat as rapidly as possible,” and voiced her support for the creation of a global health threats council.
Despite a palpable sense of urgency, fears abound that nations will not go far enough.
There are particular disagreements over proposals to boost the WHO’s powers, and to hand it more independence to investigate and sound the alarm about serious health threats.
A number of nations are pushing to start negotiations toward a new international treaty to prepare for the next pandemic — and avoid the unseemly scramble for vaccines hampering the international response.
Despite constant calls for global solidarity during the pandemic, the crisis has only deepened inequalities, with vaccines especially going disproportionately to wealthy nations.
“The ongoing vaccine crisis is a scandalous inequity that is perpetuating the pandemic,” Tedros said.
