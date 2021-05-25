The government has expressed its “deep displeasure” at not receiving an invitation to this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA) and being excluded from the decisionmaking body of the WHO for a fifth consecutive year.
In a joint letter of protest issued yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health and Welfare, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that this year’s WHA is focused on the response to COVID-19, and building a healthier, safer and fairer world together.
“The recent escalation of the pandemic in Taiwan further shows that viruses know no borders. Taiwan cannot remain on the sidelines, and there should not be a gap in global disease prevention,” Chen said in the letter, which was also signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).
Photo: AFP
Not receiving an invitation to this year’s virtual WHA “is not only a loss for Taiwan, but also the rest of the world,” as the world needs all parties involved to share available information and expertise in the collective fight against disease.
Wu expressed regret over the WHO Secretariat’s “continued indifference to the health rights of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people.”
He also reiterated the government’s stance on China’s false claim that “appropriate arrangements have been made for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO.”
“The People’s Republic of China has never governed Taiwan, yet it continues to make distorted interpretations of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1, repeatedly misleading the international community,” Wu said.
Only Taiwan’s elected government can represent Taiwanese at the WHO, Wu said, urging the WHO to maintain “a professional and neutral stance, reject China’s political interference, and allow Taiwan to join WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities.”
He also expressed gratitude for international support for Taiwan’s bid to be invited to the WHA as an observer, saying that the years-long effort has gained momentum.
For instance, foreign ministers from the G7 for the first time ever on May 5 issued a joint statement backing Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHA, Wu said.
Despite the setback, Wu said Taiwan would continue to seek international support for its WHA bid “so that Taiwan can contribute its expertise and join in global endeavors to promote the health and safety of humankind.”
Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said in a statement yesterday it regrets that Taiwan did not receive an invitation to attend the WHA as an observer for the fifth consecutive year.
“The KMT urges the WHO and the international community to make global health governance the top priority and re-examine our nation’s request,” the KMT said.
“Especially at this critical moment when the world is working together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, our absence from the WHA will have a negative impact on the health and safety of the 23.5 million Taiwanese, the effectiveness of global pandemic prevention and even the positive interaction between the two sides [of the Taiwan Strait],” it said.
The 74th edition of the WHA is being held virtually from yesterday to Tuesday next week.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday also protested to the WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness after it twice identified Taiwan as “Taiwan, China” in a report presenting its findings and recommendations for action to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure that any future infectious disease outbreak does not become another catastrophic pandemic.
Additional reporting by Sherry Hsiao
MORE DOSES: The CECC said a batch of 414,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine — the second COVAX batch — was to arrive in Taiwan yesterday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the COVID-19 warning to level 3 for the whole nation until Friday next week as it also reported 267 newly confirmed local infections. The center also announced that a batch of 414,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the second batch from the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program, was to arrive in Taiwan yesterday afternoon. There were 275 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 267 local cases and eight imported ones, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. New Taipei City had the most locally transmitted cases at 129, followed
DELAYED REPORTING: An additional 400 cases were integrated into the past week’s reports and the updated figures showed that new infections peaked on Monday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 321 new local COVID-19 infections and two deaths, while an additional 400 cases that had been delayed in reporting have been added to the daily confirmed cases reported from Sunday last week to Friday. Two imported cases were also confirmed yesterday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The 400 delayed cases have been added to the previously reported cases following “regression calibration,” he said. Of the 321 new cases, 162 are male and 159 are female, with the onset of symptoms or testing dates ranging from Monday last
WORKING TOGETHER: The center thanked hundreds of physicians who have volunteered to help conduct COVID-19 tests in local communities Taiwan yesterday recorded 240 local and five imported cases of COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said at a press conference in Taipei, adding that two people died of the disease on Monday. The local cases comprise 128 female and 112 male patients, ranging in age from under five to more than 90 years old, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. New Taipei City had the most cases at 106, followed by Taipei with 102, Taoyuan with 12, Changhua County with 10, Keelung and Kaohsiung with three each, Hsinchu County with two, and one
MAPPING THE SPREAD: Raising alert levels, based on the number of cases reported, also depends on whether it can continue to trace infection sources, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 312 new local COVID-19 cases and called on local governments to implement disease prevention measures consistent with pandemic alert level 3 guidelines. “The outbreak is still at its peak,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei, calling on the public to reduce nonessential travel over this weekend. Next week is crucial to determine whether Taiwan’s measures to contain an accelerating outbreak of the virus centered in Taipei and New Taipei City have been successful, he said. Among the 312 new cases — 170