A truce between Israel and Hamas began at 2am yesterday as scheduled by Egyptian mediators.
Palestinians, many of whom had spent 11 days huddled in fear of Israeli shelling, poured into Gaza’s streets.
In the countdown to the ceasefire, whose timing Hamas had confirmed, but Israel had not, Palestinian rocket salvoes continued and Israel carried out at least one airstrike.
Photo: AFP
Each side said it stood ready to retaliate for contraventions of the truce by the other.
Cairo said that it would send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire.
The violence erupted on Monday last week, triggered by Palestinians’ anger at what they said were Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan.
The fighting meant that many Palestinians in Gaza could not mark Eid al-Fitr at the end of the fasting month.
Yesterday, postponed Eid al-Fitr meals were held throughout Gaza.
Health officials in Gaza City said that 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments.
Israel said it had killed at least 160 combatants.
Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.
Hamas, which rules in Gaza, cast the fighting as successful resistance of a militarily and economically stronger foe.
In Israel, relief was bittersweet.
“It’s good that the conflict will end, but unfortunately, I don’t feel like we have much time before the next escalation,” Eiv Izyaev, a 30-year-old software engineer, said in Tel Aviv.
Amid growing global alarm, US President Joe Biden earlier this week urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek de-escalation, while Egypt, Qatar and the UN sought to mediate.
In a televised address on Thursday, Biden extended condolences to bereaved Israelis and Palestinians, saying that Washington would work with the UN “and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance” for Gaza and its reconstruction.
Biden said that aid would be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority — which is run by Hamas’ rival, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank — “in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal.”
Hamas is deemed a terrorist group in the West and by Israel, which it refuses to recognize.
Hamas previously demanded that any halt to the Gaza fighting be accompanied by Israeli drawdowns in Jerusalem.
An Israeli official told reporters that there was no such condition in the truce.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Israeli and Palestinian leaders had a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to address the root causes of the conflict.
“Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state, and no effort should be spared to bring about real national reconciliation that ends the division,” he said.
ENFORCING CAUTION: Certain entertainment facilities are to close nationwide to prevent people traveling there from high-risk areas in the north, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 in light of surging cases in the two cities. The enhanced disease prevention measures for level 3 are to be implemented until May 28, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. With 180 locally transmitted cases confirmed yesterday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the government must take immediate action to protect the public, referring to measures stipulated in the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法). Other counties
RISING TRANSMISSION: The center yesterday reported 333 domestic cases, including 241 cases linked to a cluster of infections from Taipei’s Wanhua District From 12am tomorrow to June 18, foreign nationals who do not hold a valid Alien Resident Certificate or resident visa will not be allowed to enter Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 333 local and two imported cases of COVID-19. Transits through Taiwan will also be suspended during the month-long period, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “The policy is aimed at conserving the nation’s disease prevention capacity,” he said. Although there had been few imported COVID-19 cases in the past few days, inbound travelers would still take up some
ON ALERT: Fifty-eight of the new locally acquired cases in Taipei are in Wanhua District, and 32 of the new cases in New Taipei City are in Banciao District Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) strongly urged everyone to thoroughly practice the “new disease prevention lifestyle” and avoid unnecessary outings and gatherings, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 206 new local COVID-19 cases yesterday. The local cases include 90 males and 116 females, aged from under five years old to older than 80, he said, adding that the onset of symptoms or their testing dates were between April 6 and Saturday. They include 97 New Taipei City residents, 89 Taipei residents, nine from Changhua County, three each in Yilan County and Hsinchu County, two each in Taoyuan
SURPRISE: The 10% positivity rate at screening centers in Wanhua District was the same as during the peak of New York’s outbreak, a hospital deputy superintendent said The next two weeks are critical for containing the COVID-19 outbreak, which hinges on the cooperation of confirmed cases and the public, infectious-disease experts said on Saturday. After a sharp spike in cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center on Saturday raised the pandemic alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 until May 28. While serious, Taiwan would make it through if the outbreak is contained over the next two weeks, said Chen Yee-chun (陳宜君), director of National Taiwan University Hospital’s (NTUH) Division of Infectious Diseases. Cases have been climbing so rapidly due in part to the reluctance of confirmed cases