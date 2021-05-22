Gazans celebrate as Israel-Hamas truce takes effect

Reuters, GAZA and JERUSALEM





A truce between Israel and Hamas began at 2am yesterday as scheduled by Egyptian mediators.

Palestinians, many of whom had spent 11 days huddled in fear of Israeli shelling, poured into Gaza’s streets.

In the countdown to the ceasefire, whose timing Hamas had confirmed, but Israel had not, Palestinian rocket salvoes continued and Israel carried out at least one airstrike.

A Palestinian family return to their home in Gaza City yesterday after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. Photo: AFP

Each side said it stood ready to retaliate for contraventions of the truce by the other.

Cairo said that it would send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire.

The violence erupted on Monday last week, triggered by Palestinians’ anger at what they said were Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan.

The fighting meant that many Palestinians in Gaza could not mark Eid al-Fitr at the end of the fasting month.

Yesterday, postponed Eid al-Fitr meals were held throughout Gaza.

Health officials in Gaza City said that 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments.

Israel said it had killed at least 160 combatants.

Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

Hamas, which rules in Gaza, cast the fighting as successful resistance of a militarily and economically stronger foe.

In Israel, relief was bittersweet.

“It’s good that the conflict will end, but unfortunately, I don’t feel like we have much time before the next escalation,” Eiv Izyaev, a 30-year-old software engineer, said in Tel Aviv.

Amid growing global alarm, US President Joe Biden earlier this week urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek de-escalation, while Egypt, Qatar and the UN sought to mediate.

In a televised address on Thursday, Biden extended condolences to bereaved Israelis and Palestinians, saying that Washington would work with the UN “and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance” for Gaza and its reconstruction.

Biden said that aid would be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority — which is run by Hamas’ rival, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank — “in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal.”

Hamas is deemed a terrorist group in the West and by Israel, which it refuses to recognize.

Hamas previously demanded that any halt to the Gaza fighting be accompanied by Israeli drawdowns in Jerusalem.

An Israeli official told reporters that there was no such condition in the truce.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Israeli and Palestinian leaders had a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to address the root causes of the conflict.

“Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state, and no effort should be spared to bring about real national reconciliation that ends the division,” he said.