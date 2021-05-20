US Congress acts on crimes against Asian Americans

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Congress on Tuesday approved legislation intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending US President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, which the US House of Representatives passed on a 364-62 vote, would expedite the review of hate crimes at the US Department of Justice and make grants available to help local law enforcement improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported.

The legislation last month passed the US Senate 94-1, after lawmakers reached a compromise.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, greets US Representative Grace Meng at a news conference on the US’ COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Biden has said that he would sign it.

“Asian Americans have been screaming out for help, and the House and Senate and President Biden have clearly heard our pleas,” said US Representative Grace Meng (孟昭文), who helped lead efforts to pass the bill in the House.

To many Asian Americans, the virus has invigorated deep-seated biases that in some cases date back to the US’ Chinese Exclusion Act of more than a century ago.

US Representative Judy Chu (趙美心) said that it is painful for many to “open up the newspaper every day and see that yet another Asian American has been assaulted, attacked and even killed.”

In February, an 84-year-old man died after he was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco. Last year, a young family was injured in a Texas grocery store attack.

In Georgia in March, six Asian women were killed during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors. Prosecutors are seeking hate crimes charges in the case. The women who were killed are mentioned in the text of the bill.

“You start to think: ‘Well, will I be next?’” Chu said.

Yet to some advocates, including organizations representing gay and transgender Asian Americans, the legislation is misguided. More than 100 groups have signed a statement opposing the bill for relying too heavily on law enforcement, while providing too little funding to address the underlying issues driving a rise in hate crimes.

“We have had hate crimes laws since 1968. It’s been expanded over and over again, and this new legislation is more of the same,” said Jason Wu, cochair of GAPIMNY, a support group for queer and transgender Asians and Pacific Islanders in the New York City. “These issues are about bias, but also rooted in inequality, and lack of investment and resources for our communities — not a shortage of police and jails.”

Meng acknowledged some of the concerns raised by the groups, but countered that the widespread underreporting of hate crimes needs to be addressed.

“Law enforcement is currently underreporting these kinds of incidents and it makes it easy to ignore hate crimes all together,” she said.

The bill also represented a rare moment of bipartisanship in a Congress that has struggled to overcome partisan gridlock.

“I’m glad Congress is coming together in a bipartisan way,” said US Representative Young Kim, who is Korean American. “Let’s also recognize that we cannot legislate hate out of our people’s hearts and minds.”