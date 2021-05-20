The US Congress on Tuesday approved legislation intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending US President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill, which the US House of Representatives passed on a 364-62 vote, would expedite the review of hate crimes at the US Department of Justice and make grants available to help local law enforcement improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported.
The legislation last month passed the US Senate 94-1, after lawmakers reached a compromise.
Photo: Bloomberg
Biden has said that he would sign it.
“Asian Americans have been screaming out for help, and the House and Senate and President Biden have clearly heard our pleas,” said US Representative Grace Meng (孟昭文), who helped lead efforts to pass the bill in the House.
To many Asian Americans, the virus has invigorated deep-seated biases that in some cases date back to the US’ Chinese Exclusion Act of more than a century ago.
US Representative Judy Chu (趙美心) said that it is painful for many to “open up the newspaper every day and see that yet another Asian American has been assaulted, attacked and even killed.”
In February, an 84-year-old man died after he was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco. Last year, a young family was injured in a Texas grocery store attack.
In Georgia in March, six Asian women were killed during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors. Prosecutors are seeking hate crimes charges in the case. The women who were killed are mentioned in the text of the bill.
“You start to think: ‘Well, will I be next?’” Chu said.
Yet to some advocates, including organizations representing gay and transgender Asian Americans, the legislation is misguided. More than 100 groups have signed a statement opposing the bill for relying too heavily on law enforcement, while providing too little funding to address the underlying issues driving a rise in hate crimes.
“We have had hate crimes laws since 1968. It’s been expanded over and over again, and this new legislation is more of the same,” said Jason Wu, cochair of GAPIMNY, a support group for queer and transgender Asians and Pacific Islanders in the New York City. “These issues are about bias, but also rooted in inequality, and lack of investment and resources for our communities — not a shortage of police and jails.”
Meng acknowledged some of the concerns raised by the groups, but countered that the widespread underreporting of hate crimes needs to be addressed.
“Law enforcement is currently underreporting these kinds of incidents and it makes it easy to ignore hate crimes all together,” she said.
The bill also represented a rare moment of bipartisanship in a Congress that has struggled to overcome partisan gridlock.
“I’m glad Congress is coming together in a bipartisan way,” said US Representative Young Kim, who is Korean American. “Let’s also recognize that we cannot legislate hate out of our people’s hearts and minds.”
ENFORCING CAUTION: Certain entertainment facilities are to close nationwide to prevent people traveling there from high-risk areas in the north, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 in light of surging cases in the two cities. The enhanced disease prevention measures for level 3 are to be implemented until May 28, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei. With 180 locally transmitted cases confirmed yesterday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the government must take immediate action to protect the public, referring to measures stipulated in the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法). Other counties
TRACING TROUBLE: An infected man who had said that all his children were abroad was found to have a daughter in Kaohsiung who tested positive, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new daily record of 29 local COVID-19 cases, including seven cases with unknown sources of infection. Of the 29 cases, 16 are linked to tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei. The 16 are tea house workers or visitors, or their contacts, the CECC said. Workers and visitors to the establishments have frequent interpersonal contact, but few protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, Chen said, urging those who have been exposed or have
RISING TRANSMISSION: The center yesterday reported 333 domestic cases, including 241 cases linked to a cluster of infections from Taipei’s Wanhua District From 12am tomorrow to June 18, foreign nationals who do not hold a valid Alien Resident Certificate or resident visa will not be allowed to enter Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 333 local and two imported cases of COVID-19. Transits through Taiwan will also be suspended during the month-long period, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “The policy is aimed at conserving the nation’s disease prevention capacity,” he said. Although there had been few imported COVID-19 cases in the past few days, inbound travelers would still take up some
GRID PROBLEM: A Taipower spokesman said that the blackouts were not due to usage exceeding supply, nor were they because of a problem at the Singda plant There were rolling blackouts across Taiwan yesterday due to a grid malfunction at the Singda Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung’s Yongan District (永安), while Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said that it was working “as hard as possible to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” At 2:37pm, a malfunction at an ultra-high-voltage substation in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) triggered four generators at the Singda plant to go offline, cutting power output by 2.2 million kilowatts and prompting Taipower to initiate rolling blackouts nationwide as it worked on the problem. Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) told a news conference in Taipei that