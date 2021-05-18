Health management, test data added to NHI record

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Two groups of people who have undergone 14 days of self-health management in the past 30 days are to have a special notation in their National Health Insurance (NHI) data to inform physicians of their status when they seek treatment, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

On each of the past three days, more than 100 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, as well as reports of suspected cases and the close contacts of infected people.

The two groups of people are “those suspected of having COVID-19 and who tested negative, but were asked to practice 14 days of self-health management” and “those who had contact with a confirmed case and were placed under 14 days of self-health management,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

“People suspected of having COVID-19 who have tested positive will be admitted to a hospital or centralized quarantine facility,” Chen said. “However, those who tested negative may still pose an infection risk, because they might have been tested when they were pre-symptomatic or received a false negative.”

When a physician inserts a patient’s NHI card into the NHI MediCloud system, a notice would pop up — a light yellow background for patients still practicing 14 days of self-health management and a light green background for patients who have completed self-health management, but still in the 30-day window, he said.

People who visited Palau under the Taiwan-Palau “travel bubble” must practice 14 days of self-health management, while those who have completed home isolation or home quarantine must practice seven days of self-health management, the CECC said, adding that the status of these people would be noted in the MediCloud system.

The notation of the people’s “TOCC” — travel history, occupation, contact history and clusters — would assist physicians in determining whether they should be tested for COVID-19, to prevent the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities, the center said.