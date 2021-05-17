Six opposition rebels have been killed after days of clashes in Myanmar, an anti-junta defense force made up of civilians said yesterday, as the UK and US condemned the military’s violence against civilians.
The country has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on Feb. 1, triggering a massive uprising that authorities have sought to quell with lethal force.
Some in the anti-junta movement have set up local militias armed with homemade weapons to protect their towns from security forces — which have killed at least 790 civilians, according to a local monitoring group.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In Chin State in the west, the town of Mindat has emerged as a hotspot for unrest, where some residents have formed the Chinland Defence Force (CDF).
“Six members of our CDF who tried to protect the security of the people in Mindat attacked [junta forces] and sacrificed their lives for the national revolution,” a CDF statement said.
A spokesman said that that more than 10 people have been wounded this week, while five Mindat residents were arrested by the military.
With mobile data blocked across the country, details about the fighting have been slow to come out, and on-the-ground verification is made harder as locals are fearful of retaliation.
The spokesman, who declined to be named, said CDF fighters set fire to several army trucks, destroying them, and ambushed reinforcement troops, while the military has attacked the town with artillery.
By yesterday, the CDF had retreated into the jungle, he said.
“We will not stay any more in the town ... but we will come back to attack soon,” he said. “We only have homemade guns. This was not enough.”
He added that residents remaining in Mindat — which has been under martial law since Thursday — were afraid to leave their homes for fear of being targeted by the military.
The US and UK embassies in Myanmar on Saturday sounded the alarm on Mindat’s unrest.
“The military’s use of weapons of war against civilians, including this week in Mindat, is a further demonstration of the depths the regime will sink to hold onto power,” the US embassy wrote on Twitter.
“Attacks on civilians are illegal and cannot be justified,” said the British embassy, referring to reports of violence from Mindat.
State-run newspaper New Light of Myanmar reported yesterday that a military tribunal would be convened to try “perpetrators of terrorist attacks” in Mindat.
Security forces saw multiple attacks that left one man dead, and an ambush on Friday by “1,000 rioters” killed some soldiers, the newspaper reported, although it did not say how many.
