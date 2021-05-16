Chinese rover lands on Mars, Xi lauds ‘important step’

AP, BEIJING





China for the first time landed a spacecraft on Mars yesterday, a technically challenging achievement more difficult than a moon landing, in the latest advance for its ambitious goals in space.

The mission’s rover is to stay in the lander for a few days of diagnostic tests before rolling down a ramp to explore an icy area of Mars known as Utopia Planitia.

It is to join a US rover that arrived in February.

China’s first Mars landing follows the launch of the main section of what is to be a permanent Chinese space station last month, as well as a mission that brought back rocks from the moon late last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said that the landing was “an important step in our country’s interplanetary exploration journey, realizing the leap from Earth-moon to the planetary system and leaving the mark of the Chinese on Mars.”

“The motherland and people will always remember your outstanding feats,” he told the mission team.