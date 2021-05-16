Hong Kong is to freeze the assets of media tycoon and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai (黎智英) under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law, the latest move to crack down one of the territory’s prominent opposition figures.
Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee (李家超) issued notices to freeze all shares of Next Digital Ltd (壹傳媒) held by Lai, as well as local bank accounts of three companies owned by him, the Hong Kong government said in statement on Friday.
Lai, 73, resigned as chairman of the media group in December last year ahead of a bail hearing.
Photo: AFP
Since Beijing imposed the law last year, Hong Kong has disqualified lawmakers, delayed a Hong Kong Legislative Council election, and charged or jailed dozens of democracy advocates.
Lai was last month sentenced to 14 months in prison for attending unauthorized protests and charged with additional national security offenses.
It marks the first time that Hong Kong has used the National Security Law to freeze the shares of a listed company’s large shareholder, a step that is likely to spook investor sentiment in the territory.
More than 40 percent of members surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said that they might leave the territory, highlighting the business community’s concerns over the security law and the government’s handling of COVID-19.
“Not content to just jail its critics, Beijing is determined to crush Jimmy Lai, whose only crime is to peacefully promote democracy in Hong Kong,” said Maya Wang (王松蓮), a China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
Lai is one of the most prominent among Hong Kong democracy campaigners facing multiple charges for challenging Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong following violent protests in 2019. While the Hong Kong government says that it is pursuing cases with no political motivations, lawyers and advocates say that the flood of legal proceedings is designed to deter others from organizing demonstrations and criticizing Beijing.
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) last month said that the government had a responsibility to tackle “any financing activities that could violate the National Security Law, ensuring our financial system will not be used to carry out activities that could threaten the national security.”
The freeze is unrelated to Next Digital’s bank accounts, and would not affect the operation of the group and its media outlet, Apple Daily reported, citing the firm’s chief executive officer, Cheung Kim-hung (張嘉聲).
Lai as of September last year held about 71.3 percent of Next Digital shares, the company’s interim report showed.
Separately, Apple Daily said it would stop its print edition in Taiwan from Tuesday next week, citing a reduction in advertising revenue as “pro-China forces” have refused to advertise in the publication.
‘LOCAL TRANSMISSION’: The nation reported 11 new cases, including seven local infections in the north, the highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began The COVD-19 situation has entered the “local transmission” stage and enhanced disease prevention measures have been implemented until June 8, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday as it reported six locally transmitted cases with unclear infection sources. The center reported 11 new cases yesterday: four imported cases from India, and seven local infections in northern Taiwan, the highest daily number of cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that one of the local infections — case No. 1,201 — is a woman who is a family member living with
SIXTEEN LOCAL: Three COVID-19 infections are linked to a cluster at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 to a case in New Taipei City and three had unclear sources The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to increase vigilance and thoroughly practice preventive measures against COVID-19 as it reported 16 locally transmitted cases of the disease. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 21 cases were confirmed in Taiwan yesterday: 16 local cases, four imported cases and one case undetermined. The locally transmitted cases are three linked to a cluster of infections at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 associated with a previous case in New Taipei City and three with unclear sources of infection. The CECC on Tuesday reported a cluster
TRACING TROUBLE: An infected man who had said that all his children were abroad was found to have a daughter in Kaohsiung who tested positive, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new daily record of 29 local COVID-19 cases, including seven cases with unknown sources of infection. Of the 29 cases, 16 are linked to tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei. The 16 are tea house workers or visitors, or their contacts, the CECC said. Workers and visitors to the establishments have frequent interpersonal contact, but few protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, Chen said, urging those who have been exposed or have
GRID PROBLEM: A Taipower spokesman said that the blackouts were not due to usage exceeding supply, nor were they because of a problem at the Singda plant There were rolling blackouts across Taiwan yesterday due to a grid malfunction at the Singda Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung’s Yongan District (永安), while Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said that it was working “as hard as possible to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” At 2:37pm, a malfunction at an ultra-high-voltage substation in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) triggered four generators at the Singda plant to go offline, cutting power output by 2.2 million kilowatts and prompting Taipower to initiate rolling blackouts nationwide as it worked on the problem. Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) told a news conference in Taipei that