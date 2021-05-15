Israel deploys tanks, artillery in Gaza

Bloomberg





Israeli air and ground troops yesterday launched a blistering assault on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, sweeping aside international appeals for de-escalation after four days of aerial bombardments failed to quell the heaviest militant rocket fire yet on Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an extended campaign was in the offing.

The decision to escalate with heavy aircraft, tank and artillery fire came at a uniquely sensitive time, as Israel grappled with the worst outbreak in years of violence between Arabs and Jews inside its borders.

Two men walk past destroyed houses in Gaza yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Trouble loomed on another front after three rockets launched from Lebanon crashed into the Mediterranean off Israel’s northern coast on Wednesday, raising the specter of a second battleground with Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militants.

“I said that we will exact a very heavy price from Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook. “We are doing so and will continue to do so with great force. The last word hasn’t been said, and this campaign will continue as long as necessary.”

The death toll and devastation from the fighting mounted on Thursday.

More than 100 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed and hundreds of buildings across Gaza damaged.

An envoy from Egypt, which traditionally has been involved in ending flare-ups of Israel-Gaza violence, arrived to talk to both sides as part of a broader international effort to put an end to the conflict.

The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on the conflict for today.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Avichay Adraee yesterday said that 160 warplanes carried out airstrikes after midnight, and used 450 bombs and missiles against 150 targets, including tunnels used by Hamas in northern Gaza.

He added that a drone launched from Gaza had been intercepted.

The fighting erupted on Monday as rivals of Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, were trying to form a government to unseat him.

He was handed a lifeline when a crucial prospective partner pulled out of coalition negotiations, citing the clashes.

The conflict threatens to deteriorate into an all-out war that could draw in other regional players.

“It will take more time to restore calm,” Netanyahu said on Thursday, as the military was authorized to call up 9,000 more reservists and readied scenarios including a possible ground incursion.

“Ground forces are ready and are studying the terrain,” military spokesman Hidai Zilberman said. “We’ll activate them when we deem it appropriate.”

Israel and Gaza have skirmished repeatedly since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007 and have fought three wars, the last seven years ago.

The current round has roots in tensions that have been festering since the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan last month. Israeli restrictions on gathering at a traditional Ramadan meeting place in Jerusalem touched off the unrest, but after they were lifted, protests were rekindled by the threatened evictions of Palestinians from their long-time homes in the eastern sector of the city that Israel captured from Jordan in 1967.

The Palestinians and much of the international community consider East Jerusalem occupied territory.

The fighting in Gaza has spilled over into communal clashes inside Israel, where decades of pent-up grievances and nationalism have exploded into rampages by Arabs and Jews.

Street battles have spread across the country, with marauders attacking people, synagogues, businesses and vehicles.

While Israeli Arabs, who account for about one-fifth of the population, enjoy equal rights on paper, their communities do not receive the same level of government funding, leading to poorer roads, schools and health services.

Israel’s political paralysis after four inconclusive elections, and the emboldening of Jewish ultranationalists through their election to parliament, have also played a role.