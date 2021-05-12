China announces slowest population growth in decades

AFP, BEIJING





China’s population has grown at its slowest pace in decades, reaching 1.41 billion, census results showed yesterday, highlighting fears of a looming crisis over an aging society.

The growth of 5.4 percent over the past decade was the slowest since the 1960s and comes alongside a sharp drop in the number of working-age people.

China remains the world’s most populous nation, but India is catching up with about 1.38 billion people and its youthful population is expected to soon overtake China.

Chinese National Bureau of Statistics Director Ning Jizhe speaks at a news conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

After nearly 40 years of a controversial one-child policy, Beijing in 2016 allowed families to have two children as fears grew about China’s shrinking workforce.

China imposed the policy in the late 1970s, forcing couples to have only one baby in a dramatic effort to slow population growth, but the relaxation of the rule is yet to produce the expected baby boom to help stall a demographic slump in a nation which is getting old fast.

“The census not only confirmed rapid population aging, but also sustained low fertility,” University of California, Irvine professor of sociology Wang Feng (王豐) said. “At that low a level, the population cannot sustain itself.”

The changing society has economic and political implications for the world’s second-largest economy. The number of people aged between 15 and 59 dropped nearly 7 percentage points, while those over 60 was up more than 5 percentage points.

The surging number of elderly people would challenge Beijing to spend more on healthcare and pensions, and “justify its legitimacy by providing the basic social benefits,” Wang said.

Falling marriage rates have played out in slower birthrates, as have rising costs of living, and increasingly empowered and educated women delaying or avoiding childbirth.

Chinese National Bureau of Statistics Director Ning Jizhe (寧吉?) said that China’s fertility policy had achieved “positive results,” but conceded the aging population “imposed continued pressure” on development.

China’s gender balance has also been skewed by the one-child policy and a centuries-old social preference for boys, which prompted a generation of sex-selective abortions and abandoned baby girls.

The latest census data showed that the nation still has 34.9 million more men than women, making up just over 51.24 percent of the population.

In the short term, the COVID-19 pandemic had also discouraged couples from having children, Ning said.

The pandemic “increased the uncertainty of everyday life and increased worries around hospitalized childbirth,” he said.

There were about 12 million births last year, he told reporters — the lowest number since 1961.

The average size of a family is now 2.62 people, census data showed, down from 3.10 people 10 years ago.

In a stark sign of changing society, the urban population grew by 236.4 million.

China conducts a census every decade to determine population growth, movement patterns and other trends, and the politically sensitive data play a major role in government planning.

The latest survey was completed in December last year with the help of 7 million volunteers and for the first time much of the data was collected online.