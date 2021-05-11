US government, top fuel supplier work to secure pipelines

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US government and the top US fuel pipeline operator yesterday were working to secure the network that transports nearly half of the east coast’s supplies as a shutdown to halt a ransomware cyberattack entered its fourth day.

The attack last week on Colonial Pipeline was one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes ever reported and has sent shock waves across the industry.

The resulting shutdown has disrupted fuel supply across the eastern US, triggered isolated sales restrictions at retail pumps and pushed benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high.

Storage tanks at Colonial Pipeline Co’s Pelham junction and tank farm in Pelham, Alabama, are pictured on Sept. 19, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg

US lawmakers urged stronger protections for critical energy infrastructure, while the White House has made restarting the fuel network a top priority, and organized a federal task force to assess the impact and avoid more severe disruptions.

The southeastern US would likely be the first to see price increases at retail pumps and demand has already picked up as drivers fill regional storage tanks.

The southeast is the most dependent on the line and has fewer alternatives than states further north, and has seen prices spike during previous shutdowns.

“My biggest concern, as far as the consumer goes, is that you end up with a run on the gasoline supplies at the gas station, further exacerbating what is happening at the terminals,” said Andrew Lipow, president of consultants Lipow Oil Associates LLC.

While the US government investigation into the attack is in its early stages, a former US official and three industry sources said that the hackers are suspected to be a cybercriminal group called DarkSide.

Cybersecurity experts said the group appears to be composed of veteran cybercriminals focused on squeezing as much money as they can from their targets.

Colonial on Sunday said it had restarted some smaller lines between fuel terminals and customer delivery points, but its main lines remained shut. It did not provide a timeframe for a full restart of the 8,850km system.

The pipeline system is the primary fuel artery from Gulf Coast refineries to mid-Atlantic and southeast states. It moves more than 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, supplying motorists and airports.

The US Department of Transportation on Sunday announced emergency measures to facilitate deliveries, lifting driver restrictions on fuel haulers in 17 states affected by the shutdown.

It could take additional measures if the outage continues.

The line supplies jet fuel to major airports including the nation’s busiest, Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, Georgia.

The airport expects the outage to be resolved before any impact on flights, a spokesman said.

An alternative, smaller conduit that serves the same region has already filled.

Kinder Morgan Inc’s fuel pipeline had been working with customers to take on additional volumes since Friday last week and reached full capacity for this month on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the company said.

If the disruption continues, fuel suppliers would need to use trucks and rail to transport fuel to compensate.

“A Herculean effort would be needed from other sources to make up the shortfall if the pipeline disruption is prolonged,” RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note.