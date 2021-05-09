China has urged UN member states not to attend an event planned next week by Germany, the UK and the US on the repression of Uighur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, according to a note seen by Reuters on Friday.
“It is a politically-motivated event,” China’s UN mission wrote in the note, dated on Thursday. “We request your mission NOT to participate in this anti-China event.”
China charged that the organizers of the event, which also include several other European states along with Australia and Canada, use “human rights issues as a political tool to interfere in China’s internal affairs like Xinjiang, to create division and turbulence and disrupt China’s development.”
Photo: AP
“They are obsessed with provoking confrontation with China,” the note said, adding that “the provocative event can only lead to more confrontation.”
The Chinese mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ambassadors of the US, Germany and the UK are due to address the virtual UN event on Wednesday, along with Human Rights Watch executive director Ken Roth and Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard.
The aim of the event is to “discuss how the UN system, member states and civil society can support and advocate for the human rights of members of ethnic Turkic communities in Xinjiang,” an invitation says.
Western states and rights groups have accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighurs in camps, which the US has described as genocide.
In January, Washington banned the import of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations of forced labor.
Beijing has denied the accusations and described the camps as vocational training centers to combat religious extremism.
“Beijing has been trying for years to bully governments into silence, but that strategy has failed miserably as more and more states step forward to voice horror and revulsion at China’s crimes against Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims,” Human Rights Watch UN director Louis Charbonneau said on Friday.
