Taiwan, US and Paraguay discuss renewable energy

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Taiwan and the US are working with Paraguay to identify private-sector opportunities to bolster the renewable energy and electric vehicle sector in the South American country, the US Department of State said on Thursday.

Paraguay is one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies and its sole ally in South America.

With Paraguay reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few months, there has been speculation over whether it would switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing to secure medical supplies from China, including vaccines.

Taiwan’s and the US’ embassies partnered with the Paraguayan government to host a virtual meeting on the Partnership Opportunity Delegation, the department said in a news release.

Taiwan and the US are working with Paraguay to identify private sector opportunities that would improve the renewable energy and electric vehicles sector in Paraguay, it added.

“During the meeting, executives from the United States and Taiwan discussed Paraguay’s hydroelectric energy surplus and potential collaboration in green hydrogen, solar energy, smart electricity distribution and storage systems, and electric vehicle components,” it said.

The meeting was attended by business leaders from Taiwan and the US, who met with Paraguayan Ministry of Industry and Commerce Director for Export Promotion Ambassador Estefania Laterza, it said.

Other participants included Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Director-General Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), Ambassador to Paraguay Jose Han (韓志正), US Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung and US Department of State Managing Director for Global Partnerships Thomas Debass, it said.

The meeting is the third trilateral meeting hosted virtually by Taiwan and the US, after meetings with Saint Lucia and Eswatini, the ministry said in a news release.

The ministry expects to enhance business partnerships among Taiwan, the US and Paraguay, and jointly explore clean energy market opportunities in the South American country, it said.

It also hopes that the trilateral partnership model would be expanded to other Latin American countries, the ministry said.