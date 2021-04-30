US President Joe Biden on Wednesday took aim at China in his first speech to the US Congress, pledging to maintain a strong US military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, and promising to boost technological development and trade.
“China and other countries are closing in fast. We have to develop and dominate the products and technologies of the future,” Biden said.
“There is simply no reason the blades for wind turbines can’t be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing,” he added, in a line that drew some of the strongest applause of the evening.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Biden has repeatedly identified competition with China as the greatest foreign policy challenge the country faces. He and his fellow Democrats, as well as opposition Republicans, have all moved toward a harder line on dealings with Beijing.
“America will stand up to unfair trade practices that undercut American workers and American industries, like subsidies to state-owned enterprises and the theft of American technology and intellectual property,” Biden said.
He also said that he told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that the US would maintain a prominent military presence in the Indo-Pacific region “just as we do for NATO in Europe — not to start conflict — but to prevent one.”
While offering few specifics, Biden gave more attention to China than any other foreign policy issue in a speech largely focused on domestic policies.
He has been urging lawmakers to pass a sweeping bipartisan package of legislation making its way through the US Senate that would press Beijing on human rights, address the trade imbalance and boost funding for US development of new technologies to compete more effectively with China.
“America won’t back away from our commitments to human rights and fundamental freedoms and our alliances,” he said.
Biden also addressed competition with another geopolitical rival, Russia.
He said that he had made clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow’s interference in US elections and cyberattacks on government and businesses would have consequences, but Washington does not seek escalation.
In a departure from the go-it-alone foreign policy of his predecessor former US president Donald Trump, Biden said he would work closely with allies to counter the threats posed by the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea.
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the
CONTAGION: One of the two newly diagnosed pilots visited a public event in Taipei on April 16, but he is unlikely to have been contagious at the time, Chen Shih-chung said The total number of China Airlines (CAL, 華航) cargo pilots diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to nine yesterday, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said two more pilots were confirmed with the virus. The center has not identified a link among the nine cases or a clear sign of a transmission chain among the airline’s pilots, given the tests results so far and that the nine pilots are from four different fleets, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The sources of infection might be better understood after analyzing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and
‘BE REALISTIC’: The Australian defense minister said China has long held the objective of unifying with Taiwan when asked about the chances of a conflict Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday said a conflict involving China over Taiwan cannot be discounted, but added that the Australian government’s focus remains on having “good relations” with Beijing. Dutton was asked about the prospect of a “battle over Taiwan,” following remarks from former Australian minister for defence Christopher Pyne and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott about China’s expansionist plans in the region. “I don’t think it [conflict] should be discounted,” Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp’s Insiders. “China has been very clear about the reunification and that’s been a long-held objective of theirs. They have been very clear about that
#LETTAIWANHELP: The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China said that if Taiwan were to be left out of next month’s virtual meeting of the WHO body, ‘we all suffer’ Lawmakers and world leaders on Tuesday joined a campaign using the hashtag #LetTaiwanHelp, calling for the nation’s participation in next month’s World Health Assembly (WHA). The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) launched the initiative with a video on Twitter featuring 15 lawmakers from 12 legislatures across Australia, Europe, New Zealand and North America. The US Senate and House of Representatives committees on foreign affairs joined the alliance in spearheading the 48-hour campaign, which started at 10pm on Tuesday, Taiwan time. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is to hold its 74th annual meeting virtually from Geneva, Switzerland, from May 24 to