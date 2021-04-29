Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif yesterday expressed regret about a recording leaked of him making frank comments about the limits of his power, while separately, a US warship on Monday fired warning shots when vessels of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf.
Zarif on Instagram offered his first public comments about the recording.
Zarif’s post included video of him at a memorial in Baghdad for former Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a commander in the Revolutionary Guard who was killed in January last year in a US strike.
Photo: AP
Zarif’s leaked remarks included cutting references to the limits of his power and Soleimani’s decisions overriding his priorities at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a three-hour tape, Zarif was reported by the New York Times to have said that “in the Islamic Republic, the military field rules.”
“I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field [the Revolutionary Guard] servicing diplomacy,” the newspaper reported him as saying.
“I am very sorry how a secret, theoretical discussion about the necessity of increasing cooperation between diplomacy and the field — in order for the next officials to use the valuable experiences of the last eight years — became an internal conflict,” Zarif wrote.
Honest and compassionate remarks about what he perceived as wrong were being interpreted as personal criticism, he said.
“I did not censor myself, because this is a betrayal of the people,” Zarif wrote.
Meanwhile, the US Navy yesterday released black-and-white footage of Monday’s encounter in international waters.
In it, what appears to be a single gunshot can be heard, with a tracer round racing across the water.
The US Navy said that the USS Firebolt fired the warning shots after three Revolutionary Guard vessels came within 62m of it and the US Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Baranoff.
Additional reporting by AFP
‘BIG MISUNDERSTANDING’: Investigators said a young man named Hsu and his friends went to the precinct to explain, apologize and offer to pay for the damage Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station. The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct. Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office. Near
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the
CONTAGION: One of the two newly diagnosed pilots visited a public event in Taipei on April 16, but he is unlikely to have been contagious at the time, Chen Shih-chung said The total number of China Airlines (CAL, 華航) cargo pilots diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to nine yesterday, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said two more pilots were confirmed with the virus. The center has not identified a link among the nine cases or a clear sign of a transmission chain among the airline’s pilots, given the tests results so far and that the nine pilots are from four different fleets, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The sources of infection might be better understood after analyzing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and
‘BE REALISTIC’: The Australian defense minister said China has long held the objective of unifying with Taiwan when asked about the chances of a conflict Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday said a conflict involving China over Taiwan cannot be discounted, but added that the Australian government’s focus remains on having “good relations” with Beijing. Dutton was asked about the prospect of a “battle over Taiwan,” following remarks from former Australian minister for defence Christopher Pyne and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott about China’s expansionist plans in the region. “I don’t think it [conflict] should be discounted,” Dutton told Australian Broadcasting Corp’s Insiders. “China has been very clear about the reunification and that’s been a long-held objective of theirs. They have been very clear about that