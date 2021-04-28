The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one local case of COVID-19, the wife of a pilot who tested positive last week, and said that three more pilots had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, indicating a previous infection.
The local case is an Indonesian woman in her 40s who is the wife of an Indonesian China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) cargo plane pilot who tested positive in Australia on Tuesday last week, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division.
Nine CAL cargo plane pilots have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday last week.
Photo: CNA
The woman, who had not visited other countries, was placed under home isolation on Wednesday last week after her husband was diagnosed with COVID-19, and tested negative on Wednesday and Thursday last week, Chou said.
On Monday, she reported experiencing a dry throat with a bitter taste, body aches, dizziness, nausea and insomnia, and had another test, which came back positive yesterday, Chou said.
The Indonesian couple’s teenage son tested positive on Friday last week.
The home isolation order for another family member who lives with them has been extended to May 10, Chou said.
Reporting on the progress of an expanded program to test all CAL pilots, Chou said that of the 934 pilots tested for antibodies so far, 925 were negative, six were positive and three were still awaiting results.
The six people who had antibodies against COVID-19 included three previously reported cases — case No. 151 and No. 177, who tested positive in March last year, and case No. 1,105, who on Monday was confirmed to have the virus.
The other three cases are two Taiwanese men and a Taiwanese woman, all in their 40s, who tested negative in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test between Thursday and Sunday last week, Chou said.
They tested negative for immunoglobulin M antibodies and positive for immunoglobulin G antibodies, indicating a previous infection, he added.
As the three had never been confirmed to have the virus, but have developed immunity against it, the CECC would look at their flight records, conduct contact tracing of crew members who had been on the same flights, and carry out PCR and antibody tests of their close contacts, he said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the antibody testing of all pilots and close contacts of those who tested positive is aimed at gaining an understanding of the correlation between the confirmed cases, and to determine whether there might be a chain of COVID-19 transmission among them.
One more pilot was found infected with the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant, also called the UK variant, through genome sequencing, said CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
Five confirmed cases associated with the pilots are confirmed to have been infected with the UK variant, and the CECC does not rule out the possibility of it being a cluster infection, Lo said.
The CECC also reported five imported cases, including a Taiwanese woman in her 70s who is the wife of a case reported on April 14.
The couple returned to Taiwan on April 8 from a visit to Canada, Chou said.
Three other imported cases are sailors — two Burmese men and one Chinese man — who worked on the same ship as the two cases reported on Monday, he said.
Fourteen other crew members tested negative and have departed Taiwan, while three close contacts are under home isolation and 47 close contacts are practicing self-health management, he added.
A fifth imported case is a Filipino worker who tested positive upon arrival at the airport, he said.
‘BIG MISUNDERSTANDING’: Investigators said a young man named Hsu and his friends went to the precinct to explain, apologize and offer to pay for the damage Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station. The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct. Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office. Near
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the
CONTAGION: One of the two newly diagnosed pilots visited a public event in Taipei on April 16, but he is unlikely to have been contagious at the time, Chen Shih-chung said The total number of China Airlines (CAL, 華航) cargo pilots diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to nine yesterday, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said two more pilots were confirmed with the virus. The center has not identified a link among the nine cases or a clear sign of a transmission chain among the airline’s pilots, given the tests results so far and that the nine pilots are from four different fleets, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The sources of infection might be better understood after analyzing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and
LARGEST EVER: Police raided an illegal greenhouse in Hsinchu County and detained two men, and were looking for the operation’s suspected mastermind Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) yesterday presented the results of a raid on an illegal cannabis farm in Hsinchu County, where police seized more than 1,600 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of NT$500 million (US$17.76 million). It was the largest cannabis seizure in Taiwan, officials said. Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taipei Field Station, Tsai reiterated his ministry’s tough stance against illegal drugs and said it would continue to crack down on cannabis. Police on March 19 raided a greenhouse in the hills of Guanhsi Township (關西), a bureau official said. Two men,