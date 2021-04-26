The number of COVID-19 jabs administered globally surpassed 1 billion on Saturday, offering hope even as the number of cases worldwide hit a new daily record mainly due to an explosion of infections in India.
At least 1,002,938,540 vaccine doses have been administered in 207 countries and territories, according to an Agence France-Presse tally.
Nevertheless, the number of new infections topped 893,000 worldwide on Friday, a new daily record.
Photo: AFP
India accounted for more than one-third of these, with authorities there announcing 346,786 new cases on Saturday, a record for a single country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thailand, which had long avoided the worst of the virus, was also grappling with a spiraling caseload.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday said that more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients were waiting to be admitted to hospital.
The pandemic has killed more than 3 million people worldwide since it emerged in China in December 2019.
Hard-hit Brazil has seen its deadliest month yet of the virus with nearly 68,000 reported fatalities this month, even though there is still a week to go.
India on Saturday reported 2,624 deaths, a daily record, as a surge of cases has pushed New Delhi to organize special trains to get oxygen supplies to worst-hit cities.
With the pandemic still showing no sign of slowing, governments around the world are placing their hopes in vaccines.
Worldwide, the number of vaccine doses administered has doubled in less than a month.
Nevertheless, while the majority of poor countries have also started to vaccinate — mainly thanks to the COVAX program — inoculation is still largely a privilege of high-income countries, home to 16 percent of the world’s population, administering 47 percent of vaccine doses.
By contrast, low-income countries account for just 0.2 percent of shots so far.
In Europe, Belgium on Saturday said it would authorize the Johnson and Johnson shot for all adults, having already received 36,000 doses and expecting a total of 1.4 million between this month and June.
The EU as a whole said it would have enough vaccines to immunize 70 percent of its adult population by the end of July.
However, despite the optimism, the threat of the virus remains ever-present, with Germany implementing tougher new lockdown rules, including night curfews and school closures, after Berlin passed a disputed new law designed to slow infections.
The controversial new rules — passed this week amid huge protests — are to apply in all regions with incidence rates of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
In the UK, restrictions are continuing to fuel anger.
Police in London said they arrested five people, and eight officers were injured, after disorder at large-scale protests against England’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions, the mandatory use of masks and possible introduction of so-called vaccine passports.
SOLIDARITY WITH TAIWAN: MOFA thanked US lawmakers for introducing the bill, which aims to clarify the content of UN Resolution 2758 and questions Beijing’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations A bipartisan coalition of US congressmen on Monday introduced legislation that aims to counter China’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations. “For too long, Beijing has distorted policies and procedures at the UN and related bodies to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, often to the detriment of global health and security efforts,” US Representative Gerry Connolly said in a news release. “This bipartisan legislation ensures that we stand in solidarity with this critical US partner,” he said. Connolly cosponsored the bill with the three other chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus — US representatives Albio Sires, Mario Diaz-Balart and Steve
‘BIG MISUNDERSTANDING’: Investigators said a young man named Hsu and his friends went to the precinct to explain, apologize and offer to pay for the damage Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station. The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct. Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office. Near
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the
LARGEST EVER: Police raided an illegal greenhouse in Hsinchu County and detained two men, and were looking for the operation’s suspected mastermind Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) yesterday presented the results of a raid on an illegal cannabis farm in Hsinchu County, where police seized more than 1,600 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of NT$500 million (US$17.76 million). It was the largest cannabis seizure in Taiwan, officials said. Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taipei Field Station, Tsai reiterated his ministry’s tough stance against illegal drugs and said it would continue to crack down on cannabis. Police on March 19 raided a greenhouse in the hills of Guanhsi Township (關西), a bureau official said. Two men,