COVID-19: Vaccine doses pass 1 billion as cases surge

AFP, PARIS





The number of COVID-19 jabs administered globally surpassed 1 billion on Saturday, offering hope even as the number of cases worldwide hit a new daily record mainly due to an explosion of infections in India.

At least 1,002,938,540 vaccine doses have been administered in 207 countries and territories, according to an Agence France-Presse tally.

Nevertheless, the number of new infections topped 893,000 worldwide on Friday, a new daily record.

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a man at a health post near Lukla, Nepal, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

India accounted for more than one-third of these, with authorities there announcing 346,786 new cases on Saturday, a record for a single country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand, which had long avoided the worst of the virus, was also grappling with a spiraling caseload.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday said that more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients were waiting to be admitted to hospital.

The pandemic has killed more than 3 million people worldwide since it emerged in China in December 2019.

Hard-hit Brazil has seen its deadliest month yet of the virus with nearly 68,000 reported fatalities this month, even though there is still a week to go.

India on Saturday reported 2,624 deaths, a daily record, as a surge of cases has pushed New Delhi to organize special trains to get oxygen supplies to worst-hit cities.

With the pandemic still showing no sign of slowing, governments around the world are placing their hopes in vaccines.

Worldwide, the number of vaccine doses administered has doubled in less than a month.

Nevertheless, while the majority of poor countries have also started to vaccinate — mainly thanks to the COVAX program — inoculation is still largely a privilege of high-income countries, home to 16 percent of the world’s population, administering 47 percent of vaccine doses.

By contrast, low-income countries account for just 0.2 percent of shots so far.

In Europe, Belgium on Saturday said it would authorize the Johnson and Johnson shot for all adults, having already received 36,000 doses and expecting a total of 1.4 million between this month and June.

The EU as a whole said it would have enough vaccines to immunize 70 percent of its adult population by the end of July.

However, despite the optimism, the threat of the virus remains ever-present, with Germany implementing tougher new lockdown rules, including night curfews and school closures, after Berlin passed a disputed new law designed to slow infections.

The controversial new rules — passed this week amid huge protests — are to apply in all regions with incidence rates of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

In the UK, restrictions are continuing to fuel anger.

Police in London said they arrested five people, and eight officers were injured, after disorder at large-scale protests against England’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions, the mandatory use of masks and possible introduction of so-called vaccine passports.