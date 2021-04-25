Another airline pilot has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and a man who was found dead during quarantine last week was also infected, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported yesterday.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the pilot was screened in an expanded testing program on Thursday and his test came back positive.
He is the fifth China Airlines (CAL, 華航) cargo plane pilot to test positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
Photo: CNA
Two Taiwanese pilots were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday and two Indonesian pilots were reported to have it on Friday. One of the Indonesians tested positive during a layover in Australia and the other in a self-paid test on Wednesday.
The latest case — No. 1,092 — is a Taiwanese in his 40s who had flown to New Zealand and the Netherlands between April 9 and Friday last week, Chuang said, adding that he twice tested negative for COVID-19 on those dates.
He did not show any symptoms during the flights and was quarantined for three days after returning to Taiwan, Chuang said.
As he tested negative upon ending quarantine on Monday, he flew a short-haul flight to Japan and returned on Thursday, he said.
He was again tested on Thursday, as he was found to have come into close contact with the confirmed case in Australia on April 7, Chuang said, adding that his test came back positive for COVID-19 infection, but negative for antibodies against the novel coronavirus.
The source of infection is being investigated and 14 close contacts have been identified, he said, adding that five have been placed under home isolation and nine under self-health management.
Even though case No. 1,092 had come into contact with the pilot in Australia on April 7, the source of infection is unlikely to be that pilot, as case No. 1,092 tested negative afterward.
Further contact tracing is needed to clarify whether he contracted the disease during layovers overseas or from his close contacts, he said.
As for the expanded testing planned for 1,272 CAL pilots, he said they would be tested in groups starting tomorrow, with about 470 pilots in the first group, followed by about 390 pilots in the second group.
The remaining 412 pilots who are on duty would hopefully be tested before Saturday, he said.
Chuang said 235 EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilots have received a COVID-19 shot, but only 44 CAL pilots have received one.
Citing CAL’s plan to complete the vaccination of its crew members by the end of next month, Chuang said he hoped that the airline can renegotiate its vaccination arrangements with its contracted hospital to streamline the process.
The CECC yesterday reported six new imported COVID-19 cases, including a Taiwanese man in his 70s who was found dead on Wednesday morning. He was under quarantine at a hotel following his return from the Philippines on April 8.
Chuang said the man had on Monday reported feeling depressed and a loss of appetite.
The local health department arranged for him to see a doctor on the same day, but he was not tested for COVID-19, as he did not have a fever or respiratory symptoms, he said.
He returned to his hotel room to complete quarantine and no abnormal health conditions were found, he added.
However, hotel staff found him dead in his room after noticing that had not picked up his breakfast on Wednesday morning, Chuang said, adding that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a post-mortem examination.
The other imported cases are two Filipinos, two Indonesians and an Indian, he said.
SOLIDARITY WITH TAIWAN: MOFA thanked US lawmakers for introducing the bill, which aims to clarify the content of UN Resolution 2758 and questions Beijing’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations A bipartisan coalition of US congressmen on Monday introduced legislation that aims to counter China’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations. “For too long, Beijing has distorted policies and procedures at the UN and related bodies to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, often to the detriment of global health and security efforts,” US Representative Gerry Connolly said in a news release. “This bipartisan legislation ensures that we stand in solidarity with this critical US partner,” he said. Connolly cosponsored the bill with the three other chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus — US representatives Albio Sires, Mario Diaz-Balart and Steve
‘BIG MISUNDERSTANDING’: Investigators said a young man named Hsu and his friends went to the precinct to explain, apologize and offer to pay for the damage Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station. The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct. Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office. Near
F-5E CRASH: The body, which was found in a reef crevice near Nanren Fishing Port in Manjhou Township, was wearing Captain Pan Ying-chun’s uniform and name tag The body of a fighter pilot who had gone missing following a mid-air collision last month was yesterday found near a fishing port in Pingtung County, the air force said. A search-and-rescue team found Captain Pan Ying-chun’s (潘穎諄) body in a reef crevice near Nanren Fishing Port (南仁漁港) in Manjhou Township (滿州), the air force said. Pan was one of two pilots involved in the accident in which two single-seat F-5E jets collided as they were changing formation during a training mission. The other pilot, Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), ejected from his aircraft after the collision, but he did not have any
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the