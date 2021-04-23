India yesterday reported a global daily record of more than 314,000 new COVID-19 infections, as a grim virus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends an increasing number of sick people into a fragile healthcare system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen.
The 314,835 infections added in the 24-hour period raised India’s total past 15.93 million cases since the pandemic began. It is the second-highest total in the world next to the US.
India has a population of nearly 1.4 billion people.
Photo: Reuters
Fatalities rose by 2,104 in the period, raising India’s overall death toll to 184,657, the Indian Ministry of Health said.
A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medicine, and are running dangerously low on oxygen.
The New Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to divert oxygen from industrial use to hospitals to save people’s lives.
“You can’t have people die because there is no oxygen. Beg, borrow or steal — it is a national emergency,” the judges said, responding to a petition by a New Delhi hospital seeking the court’s intervention.
The government is rushing oxygen tankers to replenish hospital supplies.
Indian Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan yesterday said that “demand and supply are being monitored round the clock.”
He wrote on Twitter that to address the exponential spike in demand, the government has increased the quota of oxygen for the seven worst-hit states.
Lockdowns and strict curbs have brought pain, fear and agony to many people in New Delhi and other cities.
In scenes familiar across the country, ambulances rush from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed.
Grieving relatives line up outside crematoriums, where the number of dead bodies has jumped several times.
“I get numerous calls every day from patients desperate for a bed. The demand is far much more than the supply,” said Sanjay Gururaj, a doctor at Bengaluru-based Shanti Hospital and Research Center.
“I try to find beds for patients every day and it’s been incredibly frustrating to not be able to help them. In the last week, three patients of mine have died at home because they were unable to get beds. As a doctor, it’s an awful feeling,” Gururaj said.
Yogesh Dixit, a resident of northern Uttar Pradesh state, earlier this week said that he had to buy two oxygen cylinders at 12,000 rupees (US$160) each, more than twice the normal cost, for his ailing father because the state-run hospital in Lucknow had run out of supplies.
He bought two “because the doctors can ask for another oxygen cylinder at any time,” he said, adding that he had to sell his wife’s jewelry to meet the cost.
The main cremation ground at Lucknow, the state capital, received nearly 200 bodies on Sunday.
“The bodies were everywhere, they were being cremated on sidewalks meant for walking. I have never seen such a flow of dead bodies in my life,” 68-year-old Shekhar Chakraborty said.
In Kanpur, also in Uttar Pradesh, 35 temporary platforms have been set up on Bithoor-Sidhnath Ghat, along the Ganges River, to cremate bodies.
The ministry said that of the country’s total production of 7,500 tonnes of oxygen per day, 6,600 tonnes was being allocated for medical use.
It said that 75 railroad coaches in New Delhi have been turned into hospitals, providing an additional 1,200 beds for COVID-19 patients.
The Times of India said that the previous highest daily case count of 307,581 was reported in the US on Jan. 8.
