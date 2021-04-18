Raul Castro said he is stepping down as first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, leaving the island nation without a Castro guiding affairs for the first time in more than six decades and handing control of the party to a younger generation.
The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement in a speech on Friday at the opening of the eighth national congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed in Cuba.
“I concluded my task as first secretary ... with the satisfaction of having fulfilled [my duty] and confidence in the future of the fatherland,” he said in a typically terse, to-the-point finale that contrasted with the impassioned verbal pyrotechnics of his brother, long-time Cuban president Fidel Castro, who died in 2016.
Photo: AP
Raul Castro, who was president from 2008 to 2018, did not say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary, but he previously indicated that he favors yielding control to 60-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel, who succeeded Raul Castro as president in 2018.
Diaz-Canel is the standard bearer of a younger generation of loyalists who have been pushing an economic opening without touching Cuba’s one-party system.
Raul Castro’s retirement ends an era of formal leadership that began with Fidel Castro and the country’s 1959 revolution.
The transition comes at a difficult time for Cuba, with many on the island anxious about what lies ahead.
The COVID-19 pandemic, painful financial reforms and restrictions imposed by the administration of former US president Donald Trump have battered the Cuban economy, which shrank 11 percent last year as a result of a collapse in tourism and remittances.
Long food lines and shortages have brought back echoes of the “special period” that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.
Discontent has been fueled by the spread of the Internet and growing inequality.
Much of the debate inside Cuba is focused on the pace of reform, with many complaining that the so-called “historic generation” represented by the Castro’s has been too slow to open the economy.
In January, Diaz-Canel pulled the trigger on a plan approved two congresses ago to unify Cuba’s dual currency system, giving rise to fears of inflation.
Diaz-Canel also threw the doors open to a broader range of private companies — a category long banned or tightly restricted — permitting Cubans to legally operate many sorts of self-run businesses from their homes.
This year’s congress is expected to focus on unfinished reforms to overhaul state-run companies, attract foreign investment and provide more legal protection to private business activities.
“One has to step aside for the young people,” said Juana Busutil, a 64-year-old retiree for whom Raul Castro “is going to continue being the leader.”
For most of his life, Raul Castro played second-string to his brother — first as a guerrilla commander and later as a senior figure in government.
For the past decade, Raul has been the face of communist Cuba and its defiance of US efforts to oust its socialist system.
However, he in 2014 reached accords with then-US president Barack Obama that created the most extensive US opening to Cuba since the early 1960s.
Citigroup Inc plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia, and the region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The bank would instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, it said yesterday in a statement. The move is part of an ongoing review of the company’s strategy by chief executive officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month. “This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs,” Fraser said. Citigroup is to exit its consumer
CONFIDENTIAL: The trip had not been made public until just before ex-senator Chris Dodd, and ex-state department officials Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived The government yesterday welcomed an “unofficial” delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, while another delegation led by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was headed to Shanghai. Biden’s first delegation to Taiwan is made up of former US senator Chris Dodd, and former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg. They are to stay in Taiwan until tomorrow. Their arrival, on a chartered flight, had been kept confidential until media reported the visit yesterday morning, after which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a short notice that they were expected to arrive at 2:40pm. The flight landed at
MORE TRUSTWORTHY? While officials investigate whether the shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccines can be extended, the Moderna jab might boost inoculations Shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are due to arrive in Taiwan next month, while another batch of AstraZeneca vaccines allotted to Taiwan under the COVAX program is due to arrive by June, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported that the Moderna vaccines might arrive at the end of this month or next month. The center in February said that Moderna had agreed to supply about 5 million doses to Taiwan, although at the time the center estimated that they would arrive in the middle of this year. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥),
‘IDEAL FIT’: A report on Sunday said that the Canadian government threatened to pull its support and funding from the HFX if the award was given to the president The government would respect the decision of the organizer of the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service on whether it plans to award a prize to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday. The statement was issued after US Web site Politico reported a day earlier that the Canadian government had warned the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) not to give the award to Tsai for fear of provoking Beijing. “The ministry believes that if the Halifax International Security Forum confers the prize upon President Tsai, it would be an affirmation and honor for both