COVID-19: CECC encourages firms to book group vaccinations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Companies can from Monday book appointments for self-paid COVID-19 group vaccinations, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Taiwan’s rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 32,000 doses had been administered as of Friday, began on March 22, with the first four groups on the vaccination priority list having been eligible since Wednesday.

Taiwan has received 316,200 doses of the vaccine in two batches, with expiration dates on May 31 and June 15 respectively.

Central Epidemic Command Center spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 2,234 people on Friday received a shot, bringing the total who have received their first dose to 32,328.

The CECC on Wednesday announced that it would offer self-paid vaccinations at 31 hospitals across the nation.

Self-paid vaccinations are to start on Wednesday next week.

Chuang said that many people are concerned about the safety of the vaccine because of reports of adverse events, including blood clotting, from other countries.

As a package of the AstraZeneca vaccine contains 10 vials, it was difficult to find enough people who wish to get vaccinated at the same location at the same time, Chuang said, adding that the difficulty would increase when the jabs are made available at more locations.

A hospital must administer at least six doses from one vial and eight doses if it only opens one vial on that day, according to CECC guidelines.

The center encouraged companies to book group vaccination appointments for their employees at a participating hospital from 10am on Monday.

The center would continue to pay close attention to the vaccination rollout and based on the situation expand the vaccination eligibility to other priority groups, he said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan yesterday reported two new imported COVID-19 cases, two arrivals from India.