Companies can from Monday book appointments for self-paid COVID-19 group vaccinations, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Taiwan’s rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 32,000 doses had been administered as of Friday, began on March 22, with the first four groups on the vaccination priority list having been eligible since Wednesday.
Taiwan has received 316,200 doses of the vaccine in two batches, with expiration dates on May 31 and June 15 respectively.
Photo: CNA
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 2,234 people on Friday received a shot, bringing the total who have received their first dose to 32,328.
The CECC on Wednesday announced that it would offer self-paid vaccinations at 31 hospitals across the nation.
Self-paid vaccinations are to start on Wednesday next week.
Chuang said that many people are concerned about the safety of the vaccine because of reports of adverse events, including blood clotting, from other countries.
As a package of the AstraZeneca vaccine contains 10 vials, it was difficult to find enough people who wish to get vaccinated at the same location at the same time, Chuang said, adding that the difficulty would increase when the jabs are made available at more locations.
A hospital must administer at least six doses from one vial and eight doses if it only opens one vial on that day, according to CECC guidelines.
The center encouraged companies to book group vaccination appointments for their employees at a participating hospital from 10am on Monday.
The center would continue to pay close attention to the vaccination rollout and based on the situation expand the vaccination eligibility to other priority groups, he said.
Meanwhile, Taiwan yesterday reported two new imported COVID-19 cases, two arrivals from India.
Citigroup Inc plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia, and the region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The bank would instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, it said yesterday in a statement. The move is part of an ongoing review of the company’s strategy by chief executive officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month. “This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs,” Fraser said. Citigroup is to exit its consumer
CONFIDENTIAL: The trip had not been made public until just before ex-senator Chris Dodd, and ex-state department officials Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived The government yesterday welcomed an “unofficial” delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, while another delegation led by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was headed to Shanghai. Biden’s first delegation to Taiwan is made up of former US senator Chris Dodd, and former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg. They are to stay in Taiwan until tomorrow. Their arrival, on a chartered flight, had been kept confidential until media reported the visit yesterday morning, after which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a short notice that they were expected to arrive at 2:40pm. The flight landed at
MORE TRUSTWORTHY? While officials investigate whether the shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccines can be extended, the Moderna jab might boost inoculations Shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are due to arrive in Taiwan next month, while another batch of AstraZeneca vaccines allotted to Taiwan under the COVAX program is due to arrive by June, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported that the Moderna vaccines might arrive at the end of this month or next month. The center in February said that Moderna had agreed to supply about 5 million doses to Taiwan, although at the time the center estimated that they would arrive in the middle of this year. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥),
‘IDEAL FIT’: A report on Sunday said that the Canadian government threatened to pull its support and funding from the HFX if the award was given to the president The government would respect the decision of the organizer of the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service on whether it plans to award a prize to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday. The statement was issued after US Web site Politico reported a day earlier that the Canadian government had warned the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) not to give the award to Tsai for fear of provoking Beijing. “The ministry believes that if the Halifax International Security Forum confers the prize upon President Tsai, it would be an affirmation and honor for both