The Canadian House of Commons on Wednesday unanimously passed a motion voicing its support for the Halifax International Security Forum’s plan to give the “2020 John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service” to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that his administration would continue to help fund the US-based non-governmental organization.
In the motion, which was introduced by Canadian Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Chong (莊文浩), parliament agreed with a statement by Halifax vice president Robin Shepherd that “President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan is a well-respected international leader, the first female president of Taiwan and a strong advocate of democracy... She would certainly be an ideal fit for this award.”
Photo: Reuters
It also called on Ottawa to continue funding the organization at the current level, even if the award goes to Tsai.
Halifax, which holds its signature forum in the city of the same name in Nova Scotia each year, was planning to present its Leadership in Public Service award to Tsai, Politico reported on Sunday.
However, the Canadian government threatened to withdraw its financial support if it went through with the plan, with potential provocation of China a concern, Politico reported.
Trudeau said that his government supports and provides funding to Halifax, while ministers attend the forum every year and would continue to do so.
Canadian Minister of Defense Harjit Sajjan on Monday denied the Politico report, saying that it was “absolutely false.”
Trudeau also voiced support for Taiwan’s “meaningful participation in multilateral international forums,” saying that “Canada continues to have strong and growing people-to-people relations with Taiwan.”
Asked whether Canada would support Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) next month, Trudeau said that “Taiwan’s role as an observer in World Health Assembly meetings is in the interests of global health.”
“We welcome the participation of the entire international community to work together to promote global health,” he said.
Taiwan was expelled from the WHO in 1972, a few months after losing its UN seat to China.
Taiwan took part in the WHA — the WHO’s decisionmaking body — as an observer from 2009 to 2016, but has not attended since due to Beijing’s pressure.
‘IMPORTANT PARTNER’: The new guidelines aim to encourage US engagement with Taiwan, which reflects a deepening relationship, the US Department of State said The US Department of State on Friday issued new guidelines governing US officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts, a move welcomed by Taipei as turning a new page in bilateral relations. Shortly before leaving office, then-US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Jan. 9 announced the cancelation of previous contact guidelines, which he said were “self-imposed restrictions” that attempted to appease the Chinese Communist Party regime in Beijing. However, the status of the guidelines has been unclear since US President Joe Biden entered the White House. Asked about the issue during a legislative session on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu
CONFIDENTIAL: The trip had not been made public until just before ex-senator Chris Dodd, and ex-state department officials Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived The government yesterday welcomed an “unofficial” delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, while another delegation led by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was headed to Shanghai. Biden’s first delegation to Taiwan is made up of former US senator Chris Dodd, and former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg. They are to stay in Taiwan until tomorrow. Their arrival, on a chartered flight, had been kept confidential until media reported the visit yesterday morning, after which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a short notice that they were expected to arrive at 2:40pm. The flight landed at
‘IDEAL FIT’: A report on Sunday said that the Canadian government threatened to pull its support and funding from the HFX if the award was given to the president The government would respect the decision of the organizer of the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service on whether it plans to award a prize to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday. The statement was issued after US Web site Politico reported a day earlier that the Canadian government had warned the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) not to give the award to Tsai for fear of provoking Beijing. “The ministry believes that if the Halifax International Security Forum confers the prize upon President Tsai, it would be an affirmation and honor for both
EXTREME WEATHER: Due to climate change, there is greater ‘interannual variability,’ meaning Taiwan is experiencing dramatically drier and wetter years, an expert said Despite a “less than ideal” amount of rain this month, the nation’s manufacturers “remain unaffected” by this year’s drought, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “It’s true that the weather forecasts for April are not ideal, but by continuing current water restrictions in central Taiwan, there should be enough water until the plum rain season arrives,” Wang said. Taichung and Miaoli County have been on “red alert” since Tuesday last week, with weekly water supplies to households and businesses on for five days and off for two days. Large parts of Taichung’s Deji Reservoir (德基水庫) are nothing but mud due