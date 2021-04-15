Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday called his country’s decision to dramatically increase its uranium enrichment after a cyberattack on a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness,” accusing Israel of attempting to derail talks aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Israeli authorities have not commented on the cyberattack at the Natanz nuclear facility at the weekend.
Iran on Tuesday said that it would increase uranium enrichment up to 60 percent, its highest level ever, in response to the attack.
That could draw further retaliation as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.
While Iran’s move keeps enrichment below weapons-grade levels of 90 percent, it is a short step away.
Speaking to his Cabinet, Rouhani said that the first-generation IR-1 centrifuges that were damaged in the attack would be replaced by advanced IR-6 centrifuges that enrich uranium much faster.
“You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks, but our hands are full,” Rouhani said.
He was referring to ongoing talks in Vienna that are aimed at finding a way for the US to re-enter Tehran’s nuclear agreement and have Iran comply again with its limits.
“Sixty percent enrichment is an answer to your evilness,” Rouhani said. “We cut off both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60 percent.”
Rouhani accused Israel of being behind the Natanz attack.
“Apparently this is a crime by the Zionists. If the Zionists take an action against our nation, we will respond,” he said, without elaborating.
In Jerusalem, Netanyahu appeared to reference Iran.
“We must never remain apathetic to the threats of war and extermination of those who seek to eliminate us,” he said at a Memorial Day commemoration.
Iranian officials initially said that the enrichment would begin yesterday, but Iranian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Kazem Gharibabadi said that it might be delayed.
“Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week,” Gharibabadi wrote on Twitter.
He later posted a letter addressed to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warning against “any adventurism by [the] Israeli regime” against Iranian nuclear sites.
