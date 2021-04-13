A suburb of Minneapolis was under curfew early yesterday after US police fatally shot a young black man, sparking protests not far from where a former police officer was on trial for the murder of George Floyd.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis, with police later firing tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, a video journalist reported.
By about midnight, the National Guard was on the scene and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott imposed a curfew from 1am until 6am yesterday morning.
Photo: AFP
“We want to make sure everyone is safe,” Elliott wrote on Twitter. “Please be safe and please go home.”
The mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, told a crowd on Sunday evening that he called her to say he had been pulled over by police, local media reported.
Katie Wright said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down and then one of the officers ended the call. Soon after, her son’s girlfriend told her he had been shot.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed it was “investigating an officer-involved shooting incident” in Brooklyn Center, but declined to identify the victim.
Officers pulled over a driver for a traffic offense, a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department said.
When they discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they tried to take him into custody. He got back into his vehicle and one of the officers fired their weapon, striking the driver, who died at the scene, it said.
A female passenger in the vehicle suffered “non-life threatening injuries” and was transported to a hospital, said the statement, which did not identify the woman.
Photographs from the protest showed men stomping on the windshield of a police cruiser. Police fired rubber bullets to try to disperse the protesters, the Star Tribune reported.
After about an hour, the police presence eased, and the crowd lit candles and wrote messages such as “Justice for Daunte Wright” in chalk on the street.
However, clashes broke out again soon after as another group of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters, and were met with tear gas and flash bangs.
Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington told a news conference of “rocks and other objects thrown at the police department.”
He said that officers were sent to the scene and the crowd had mostly dispersed.
About 20 businesses were looted at a local mall, he added.
Harrington said more National Guard troops would be moved to the area yesterday to deal with potential unrest.
The shooting comes during the ongoing trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of manslaughter and murder over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May last year.
Elliott called the shooting “tragic,” while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the state “mourns another life of a black man taken by law enforcement.”
AIMED AT TAIWAN? Institute for National Defense and Security Research research fellow Ou Si-fu said chips can be ‘bought off the shelf’ and then used in weapons The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that chips from Taiwanese semiconductor companies were not making their way into Chinese missiles “to the best of our knowledge.” A report in yesterday’s Washington Post alleged that a Chinese company named Phytium Technology Co (飛騰) used chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), along with US software, in advanced Chinese military systems. “TSMC has long placed strict controls on their chips. The export of high-tech products from Taiwan is also highly regulated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. “According to our understanding, none of the end uses for those products
HEATED TRAFFIC: As Beijing holds naval drills near Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said it had a full grasp of the situation and would handle it ‘appropriately’ A Chinese carrier group exercising near Taiwan is part of what are to be regular drills, the Chinese navy said in a statement late on Monday, further escalating tensions between Taipei and Beijing. The group, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, was conducting “routine” drills in the waters around Taiwan, a move to “enhance its capability to safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests,” the statement said. “Similar exercises will be conducted regularly,” it said, without elaborating. The statement came after the Ministry of National Defense earlier on Monday issued a statement regarding a rise in the number of incursions by Chinese jets into
NO TIME: The driver tried to apply the brakes when he saw the truck, but the train did not have time to come to a full stop, an investigation report said The crane truck that caused last week’s fatal train accident had slid onto the tracks about one-and-a-half minutes before it was struck, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. The board had launched an investigation into the derailment, which killed 50 people and injured 211 people, making it the nation’s most devastating railway accident in decades. Carrying 494 passengers and four Taiwan Railways Administration personnel, the southbound express train to Taitung hit the truck as it was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The train derailed following the collision, with the left side of the eighth
‘IMPORTANT PARTNER’: The new guidelines aim to encourage US engagement with Taiwan, which reflects a deepening relationship, the US Department of State said The US Department of State on Friday issued new guidelines governing US officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts, a move welcomed by Taipei as turning a new page in bilateral relations. Shortly before leaving office, then-US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Jan. 9 announced the cancelation of previous contact guidelines, which he said were “self-imposed restrictions” that attempted to appease the Chinese Communist Party regime in Beijing. However, the status of the guidelines has been unclear since US President Joe Biden entered the White House. Asked about the issue during a legislative session on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu