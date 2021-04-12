Taiwan’s population continued to decline in the first quarter of this year, as the nation’s deaths outnumbered births by more than 12,000, data compiled by the Ministry of the Interior showed.
The number of deaths was 47,626, while the number of births was 34,917 during the period, the data showed.
The number of births fell by 5,497, or 13.6 percent, from a year earlier, while the number of deaths increased by 659, or 1.4 percent, the data showed.
Taiwan’s population declined for the first time last year, with 165,249 births and 173,156 deaths, earlier data showed.
Among the 34,917 births in the first quarter of this year, 18,031 were boys and 16,886 were girls, while the crude birthrate was 6.01 per 1,000, the latest data showed.
In January, the number of monthly births dropped below 10,000 for the first time in the nation’s history, with 9,601 babies born, while 11,497 were born in February and 13,819 last month.
Taiwan also reported negative net migration in the first three months of this year, the data showed.
A total of 2.25 million people immigrated, down 7.34 percent annually, while 2.48 million emigrated, up 2.04 percent year-on-year.
As of the end of last month, the total population stood at 23,525,623, down 0.3 percent from a year earlier, or a loss of 194.2 people on average per day.
Academics have attributed the declining number of births to a lower number of marriages, the ministry said.
In the first quarter, 28,755 couples got married, down 13.25 percent from the same period last year, ministry data showed.
At the same time, the number of divorces also fell by 6.92 percent to 11,691 from a year earlier, the data showed.
HEATED TRAFFIC: As Beijing holds naval drills near Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said it had a full grasp of the situation and would handle it ‘appropriately’ A Chinese carrier group exercising near Taiwan is part of what are to be regular drills, the Chinese navy said in a statement late on Monday, further escalating tensions between Taipei and Beijing. The group, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, was conducting “routine” drills in the waters around Taiwan, a move to “enhance its capability to safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests,” the statement said. “Similar exercises will be conducted regularly,” it said, without elaborating. The statement came after the Ministry of National Defense earlier on Monday issued a statement regarding a rise in the number of incursions by Chinese jets into
AIMED AT TAIWAN? Institute for National Defense and Security Research research fellow Ou Si-fu said chips can be ‘bought off the shelf’ and then used in weapons The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that chips from Taiwanese semiconductor companies were not making their way into Chinese missiles “to the best of our knowledge.” A report in yesterday’s Washington Post alleged that a Chinese company named Phytium Technology Co (飛騰) used chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), along with US software, in advanced Chinese military systems. “TSMC has long placed strict controls on their chips. The export of high-tech products from Taiwan is also highly regulated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. “According to our understanding, none of the end uses for those products
NO TIME: The driver tried to apply the brakes when he saw the truck, but the train did not have time to come to a full stop, an investigation report said The crane truck that caused last week’s fatal train accident had slid onto the tracks about one-and-a-half minutes before it was struck, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. The board had launched an investigation into the derailment, which killed 50 people and injured 211 people, making it the nation’s most devastating railway accident in decades. Carrying 494 passengers and four Taiwan Railways Administration personnel, the southbound express train to Taitung hit the truck as it was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The train derailed following the collision, with the left side of the eighth
TAROKO INCIDENT: The committee would regulate how public donations for victims of Friday’s train accident, which have exceeded NT$60 million, would be used The government has collected about NT$60 million (US$2.1 million) in donations through Line Pay and convenience stores for victims of last week’s fatal train accident and plans to establish an oversight committee to determine how the funds should be used to help them, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The accident occurred at 9:28am on Friday, when a southbound Taroko Express train traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung hit a crane truck that had slid down a hill from a nearby construction site onto the rails as the train was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel