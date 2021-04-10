Britain’s Prince Philip, a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died yesterday at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced.
The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her “strength and stay all these years.”
The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen’s consort to charity work — but was notorious for numerous gaffes, many deemed downright offensive.
Photo: AFP
He was hospitalized on Feb. 16 and went home after a month during which he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.
Announcing his passing, BBC television played the national anthem over a picture of Philip in his prime, dressed in military dress uniform
Philip, who was by the queen’s side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.
His death came just months before his 100th birthday in June — an event typically marked in Britain with a congratulatory message from the queen, who is Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
The couple, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November last year, had been living largely in isolation at Windsor Castle, west of London, because their advanced age put them at heightened risk from COVID-19.
Philip and the queen received their first vaccinations against the virus in January.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philip had made few public appearances.
