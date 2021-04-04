Myanmar security forces yesterday opened fire on pro-democracy protests, killing at least five people, a protester and the media said, as the military reinforced its bid to end dissent with Internet blocks and arrest warrants for online critics.
Despite the killing of more than 550 people by security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters emerge every day, often in smaller groups in smaller towns, to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule.
Security forces in the central town of Monywa, which has seen big protests day after day for weeks, fired on a crowd, killing at least four people and wounding several, two media organizations said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“They started firing nonstop with both stun grenade and live rounds,” a protester in Monywa, who declined to be identified, told Reuters via a messaging app.
“People backed off and quickly put up ... barriers, but a bullet hit a person in front of me in the head. He died on the spot,” the protester said.
One man was shot and killed in the southern town of Thaton, the Bago Weekly Journal online news portal and residents reported.
Police also fired in the central town of Bago, wounding a man.
Police and a spokesman for the junta did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in a statement earlier in the day, said that security forces had killed 550 people, 46 of them children, since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The authorities are also waging a campaign to control information.
They issued warrants for 18 celebrities, including social media influencers and two journalists, under a law against material intended to cause a member of the armed forces to mutiny or disregard their duty, state media reported late on Friday.
The charge can carry a prison term of three years.
Actress Paing Phyoe Thu said that she would not be cowed.
“Whether a warrant has been issued or not, as long as I’m alive I’ll oppose the military dictatorship who are bullying and killing people. The revolution must prevail,” she wrote on Facebook.
Her whereabouts were not immediately known.
Ten of Myanmar’s major rebel groups yesterday threw their support behind the country’s anti-coup movement, fanning fears that a broader conflict could erupt in a country plagued for decades by on-and-off fighting between the military and ethnic armies.
“The leaders of the military council must be held accountable,” said General Yawd Serk, leader of rebel group the Restoration Council of Shan State. “I would like to state that the [10 groups] firmly stand with the people who are ... demanding the end of dictatorship.”
Additional reporting by AFP
