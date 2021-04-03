Suga, Biden set date for first face-to-face meeting

Bloomberg and AP, TOKYO





Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden are to meet in an April 16 summit, where China would be high on the agenda, Japan said yesterday.

The Washington meeting, Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader, highlights the importance the US attaches to relations with Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in announcing the trip.

“The US and Japan share the basic values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law,” he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during the ruling Liberal Democratic Party annual party convention in Tokyo on March 21. Photo: AFP

The timing of the summit with the US’ most powerful ally in Asia underscores the Biden administration’s focus on shoring up ties with partners in the region, as it tries to pressure China over everything from human rights to trade and the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was yesterday to lay out the emerging US strategy toward North Korea in a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at the US Naval Academy.

Japan is eager to develop close relations with the Biden administration and was hoping to schedule Suga’s visit sooner.

Japanese media, including the Nikkei business newspaper, said the trip was delayed because of a request from Washington.

“We had been arranging [a visit by Suga] in the earlier half of April, but the date is set on April 16, as we aim to take all possible measures to ensure the success of the prime minister’s US visit and preparations for it,” Kato said.

Japan walks a narrow line as it seeks to maintain close ties with its only military ally, the US, while avoiding damage to economic ties with its biggest trade partner, China.