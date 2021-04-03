Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden are to meet in an April 16 summit, where China would be high on the agenda, Japan said yesterday.
The Washington meeting, Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader, highlights the importance the US attaches to relations with Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in announcing the trip.
“The US and Japan share the basic values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law,” he added.
Photo: AFP
The timing of the summit with the US’ most powerful ally in Asia underscores the Biden administration’s focus on shoring up ties with partners in the region, as it tries to pressure China over everything from human rights to trade and the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was yesterday to lay out the emerging US strategy toward North Korea in a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts at the US Naval Academy.
Japan is eager to develop close relations with the Biden administration and was hoping to schedule Suga’s visit sooner.
Japanese media, including the Nikkei business newspaper, said the trip was delayed because of a request from Washington.
“We had been arranging [a visit by Suga] in the earlier half of April, but the date is set on April 16, as we aim to take all possible measures to ensure the success of the prime minister’s US visit and preparations for it,” Kato said.
Japan walks a narrow line as it seeks to maintain close ties with its only military ally, the US, while avoiding damage to economic ties with its biggest trade partner, China.
SEEKING ANSWERS: Police were questioning the vehicle’s driver, who was not in the truck at the time of the incident. He was the supervisor at a nearby work site, the TRA said At least 50 people were killed yesterday in one of the nation’s worst railway crashes, when a train partially derailed in Hualien County after colliding with a vehicle that had rolled down a hill. Taroko Express No. 408, which left New Taipei City’s Shulin Railway Station and was expected to arrive at Hualien Railway Station at 9:39am, struck a crane truck at 9:28am as the train was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林), said the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), which operates the train. As of press time, 50 people, including the driver and assistant driver, were
NO AGREEMENT YET: Australia, which hails its involvement in every major US conflict over the past century, has yet to officially commit to aiding Taiwan The US is undertaking “strategic planning” with ally Australia to consider potential joint responses to a war over Taiwan, US President Joe Biden’s top diplomat in Canberra said yesterday. “We’re committed as allies to working together — not only in making our militaries interoperable and functioning well together, but also in strategic planning,” Michael Goldman, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy in Canberra, said in an Australian National University podcast, when asked about a potential role for Australia in a Taiwan contingency. “And when you look at strategic planning, it covers the range of contingencies that you’ve mentioned, of which
SHORTER QUARANTINE? Health officials said there are scientific and technical challenges to overcome before people who have had a shot could avoid quarantine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is discussing the possibility of allowing people abroad who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — including with Chinese vaccines — to spend less time in quarantine after arriving in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. In an interview published yesterday in the Chinese-language United Daily News, Chen said that the center is considering reopening the nation’s borders in two stages based on vaccination coverage rates in Taiwan. The plan for the first stage, when the coverage rate is relatively low, is that inbound travelers can apply for a
SLOW PROGRESS: The number of vaccines administered is lower than expected, likely because of reports of adverse side effects denting confidence, Chen Shih-chung said The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program has proceeded a little slower than expected, so the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering expanding the program to include more priority groups, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a meeting of the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. At present, vaccines are being offered to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, but as of Sunday only 9,377 jabs had been administered. As the first batch of about 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has an expiration date of June 15, legislators expressed