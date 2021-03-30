An international expert mission to Wuhan, China, concluded in a report seen yesterday that COVID-19 likely first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, with investigators all but ruling out a laboratory leak.
The intermediate host hypothesis was deemed “likely to very likely,” while the theory that the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory was seen as “extremely unlikely,” according to a copy of the long-awaited final report obtained by Agence France-Presse before its official release.
As nations rush to vaccinate and stem the spread of COVID-19, the mystery at the heart of the pandemic — how the coronavirus first jumped to humans — remains unsolved.
Photo: AFP
The report from the international mission to Wuhan has therefore been keenly anticipated ever since the expert team left China more than a month ago.
Delays in the publication of the findings, drafted in collaboration with the team’s Chinese counterparts, had been blamed on coordination and translation issues, even as a diplomatic tug-of-war raged in the background over the contents.
During a news conference in Wuhan on Feb. 9 at the end of the mission, the experts and their Chinese counterparts made clear that they could not yet draw any firm conclusions, but they said they had worked to rank a number of hypotheses according to how likely they were.
Experts believe that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 originally came from bats.
One theory examined was that the coronavirus jumped directly from bats to humans. The final report determined that this scenario was “possible to likely.”
A more likely scenario, the report found, was that the coronavirus had first jumped from bats to another animal, which in turn infected humans.
“Although the closest related viruses have been found in bats, the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link,” the report says.
“The scenario including introduction through an intermediary host was considered to be likely to very likely,” it says, although it did not conclude which animal might have first allowed the coronavirus to jump to humans.
The report did not rule out transmission through frozen food — Beijing’s favored theory — since the virus appears to be able survive at freezing temperatures, saying that “introduction via cold/food chain products is considered possible.”
The report also examined the idea of a laboratory leak from, for instance, the Wuhan Institute of Virology — a theory promoted by former US president Donald Trump.
It says that there was no record of any virus resembling SARS-CoV-2 in any laboratory before December 2019, and stressed high safety levels at the laboratories in Wuhan.
“A laboratory origin of the pandemic was considered to be extremely unlikely,” the report says.
EVERGREEN CHARTER: Evergreen Marine Corp said it rents the vessel and decides which seaports it goes to, but if the ship cannot operate normally, it would not pay Progress made moving a container ship blocking the Suez Canal should allow some traffic to resume today, while Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) said that it leased the vessel, but would refuse to pay if it remained stuck. The MV Ever Given — a so-called “megaship” at 220,000 tonnes and 400m long — which ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, had been partially moved and is alongside the bank, said Ahmed Mekawy, deputy manager of the Suez Canal for GAC Group, a provider of port-agent services. The vessel was soon expected to be refloated, Mekawy said, adding that
FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: The memorandum of understanding would be the basis for the establishment of a joint coast guard working group, Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan and the US on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a coast guard working group, the first official document inked by the two nations since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The memorandum was signed by American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in Washington. The memorandum “affirms a relationship with the common objectives of preserving maritime resources; reducing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and participating in joint maritime search and rescue as well as maritime environmental response events,” the AIT said in a news statement
TOUGHER RESTRICTIONS: Water supply to households and businesses in Miaoli County and Taichung next month is to be on for five days and off for two days Recent rains in central and southern Taiwan have not refilled water reservoirs, prompting the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to announce that next month would bring further water restrictions to some parts of the nation. Some areas of Miaoli County and Taichung are to be placed on “red alert,” meaning that water supplies to households and businesses would be on for five days and off for two days, the ministry said yesterday. Parts of Changhua County closest to the border of Taichung will be included in the tighter restrictions, the ministry said. However, Hsinchu is to be spared further restrictions thanks to
HUMANITARIAN ISSUE: Paraguay said the pandemic should not be used for political gain, after it was asked to break ties with Taiwan if it wants to buy Chinese vaccines Some COVID-19 vaccine suppliers have asked Paraguay to break ties with Taiwan as a precondition for purchasing Chinese vaccines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, condemning the use of vaccines as a political tool. The South American country, with a population of about 7 million, had reported 192,599 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, including 3,695 deaths, WHO data showed. Purchasing vaccines is not only a health matter, but also a humanitarian issue, especially when Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, is facing a life-or-death crisis, Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Director-General Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) told a news briefing in Taipei. The government