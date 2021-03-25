Myanmar yesterday freed more than 600 detained coup protesters, including an Associated Press (AP) photographer arrested while covering rallies, following fresh outrage over brutal crackdowns on protesters.
The regime has unleashed a deadly wave of violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the Feb. 1 ouster and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Yesterday, Aung San Suu Kyi was due to have a court hearing in the capital Naypyidaw on criminal charges that could see her permanently barred from political office.
Photo: Reuters
However, her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, said that the hearing was adjourned until Friday next week because of problems with videoconferencing caused by a junta-imposed Internet shutdown.
In Yangon, AP photographer Thein Zaw — who was arrested last month — was freed from Insein prison.
“I’m now on my way back home to meet with my mom. I’m in good health,” Thein Zaw said. “The police officer who sued me withdrew his charge — that’s why they released me unconditionally.”
AP vice president for international news Ian Phillips said that the agency was “deeply relieved” at Thein Zaw’s release.
Media reports said that there was chaos overnight in Mandalay, with barricades burning, arrests made, homes raided by security forces, people beaten and machine guns ringing out in multiple neighborhoods.
Three people were killed on Tuesday, including a seven-year-old girl, Khin Myo Chit, who was shot dead at her home in Mandalay, local monitoring group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.
Aid group Save the Children and AAPP have said that at least 20 people aged 18 or younger have been killed since the coup.
“We are horrified that children continue to be among the targets of these fatal attacks on peaceful protesters,” Save the Children said.
Myanmar’s junta on Tuesday defended its seven-week crackdown, insisting it would not tolerate “anarchy.”
AAPP said that it has verified 275 deaths since the coup, although the toll could be higher, while more than 2,800 people have been detained.
Aung San Suu Kyi is being investigated on allegations of corruption.
Her lawyer said that he has still not been able to speak with her privately.
The junta said that the detained chief minister of Yangon confessed to giving Aung San Suu Kyi US$600,000 in cash, along with more than 11kg of gold.
Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was detained.
