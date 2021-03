Colorado shooting leaves 10 dead in latest mass tragedy

AP, BOULDER, Colorado





A shooting on Monday at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state that has grieved several mass killings.

A lone suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Hundreds of police officers from throughout the Denver metropolitan area responded to the Monday afternoon attack, converging on a King Soopers supermarket in a busy shopping plaza in southern Boulder.

Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on Monday in Boulder, Colorado. Photo: AFP

SWAT officers carrying ballistic shields slowly approached the store as others quickly escorted frightened people away from the building, some of its windows shattered. Customers and employees fled through a back loading dock to safety. Others took refuge in nearby shops.

One suspect was in custody, a tearful Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said late on Monday.

Authorities did not identify the suspect, but Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the suspect was the only person injured and was receiving medical care.

An undated handout photo shows police officer Eric Talley, who was among several people who perished in Monday’s mass shooting at King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado. Photo: Reuters / Boulder Police Department

Officers had escorted a shirtless man in handcuffs, blood running down his leg, from the store during the siege.

Authorities would not say if he was the suspect.

Foothills Hospital in Boulder was treating one person from the shooting scene, but refused further comment, said Rich Sheehan, spokesman for Boulder Community Health, which operates the hospital.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” Dougherty said. “These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”

Herold identified the slain officer as Eric Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder police since 2010.

He was the first to arrive after responding to a call about shots fired and someone carrying a rifle, she said.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short,” Dougherty said.

Dozens of police and emergency vehicles, their lights flashing, escorted an ambulance carrying the officer from the shooting scene after nightfall. Some residents stood along the route, their arms raised in salute.

Identities of the other nine victims were not disclosed as police were still notifying their family members.

Dougherty said it was too early to speculate on a motive and that the investigation involving local, state and federal agencies would take days.

The attack in Boulder, home to the University of Colorado, stunned a state that has seen several mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.