Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the east coast.
About 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by yesterday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until tomorrow.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.
Photo: Reuters
“We are grateful at this point that no lives have been lost so far,” Morrison said. “But weakened foundations for buildings, for roads and trees, they all create risk, as do downed power lines and rising water levels.”
A year ago, vast swathes of New South Wales had been charred by unprecedented wildfires following years of drought that gripped most of the state. Some of the same areas were now being inundated by one-in-50-year and one-in-100-year rain events.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said up to 38 parts of the state had been declared natural disaster areas.
“I don’t know any time in our state’s history where we have had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic,” Berejiklian told reporters. “So, they are challenging times for New South Wales.”
Thousands of people have been affected with 40 flood warnings and 20 evacuation orders along the state’s Mid North Coast and in western Sydney.
Houses had been submerged and destroyed, while several communities had lost power.
Heavy rain was forecast to remain a serious risk today for the Mid North Coast, where communities are facing the worst flooding conditions since 1929.
Communities along the Hawkesbury River were also bracing for the worst flooding in the area since 1961.
Australian Bureau of Meteorology national flood services manager Justin Robinson described the rainfall as a “very significant flood event for New South Wales.”
“I’ve been a flood forecaster with the bureau for 20 years and this is probably the worst flooding that I’ve experienced,” he said.
Health officials have said the rain and floods would delay the already halting rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Sydney and surrounding areas.
Additional reporting by AFP
