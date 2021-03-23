The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday unveiled two new boxed meals using Taiwanese pineapples as an ingredient to support the nation’s farmers after China unilaterally suspended imports of the fruit early this month.
The catering service division in Keelung’s Cidu District (七堵) developed a new boxed meal featuring pork as the main dish, topped with pineapple puree and shredded cheese.
The meal includes baked pineapples and vegetables as side dishes, along with a piece of Japanese omelet, fried yam balls, broccoli and king trumpet mushrooms.
Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Taipei Times
The TRA began selling the lunchboxes, priced at NT$100 each, at the Taipei Railway Station at noon yesterday, with 50 boxes available for purchase daily.
Those who bought the new lunchbox yesterday also received a slice of dried pineapple prepared by the chef.
The other new boxed meal, which sells for NT$60 each, was developed by the catering service division in Taichung, and uses Taiwanese pineapples to create a Hawaiian-style fried rice.
The sweet and juicy Taiwanese pineapple adds a sweet and sour flavor to the fried rice, which is a common and popular dish, and helps whet travelers’ appetites in the summer, the agency said.
Pineapples are rich in fiber and organic acids, and they have five times more vitamin C than apples, it said.
A summer fruit, pineapples contain a protein-digesting enzyme, it said, adding that using them as ingredients helps support local farmers.
The TRA said that 100 lunchboxes of Hawaiian-style fried rice has since Sunday been available for purchase daily at the Taichung Railway and high-speed rail stations in Taichung.
