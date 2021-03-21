A strong earthquake yesterday struck off northern Japan, shaking buildings in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of Japan’s northern coast.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The US Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0 and depth at 54km. The shaking started just before 6:10pm.
The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, which was heavily damaged during the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1m for Miyagi immediately after the quake, but lifted it about 90 minutes later.
The tsunami might have reached parts of the Miyagi coast already, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
The temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, NHK said.
The Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority said that no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, where core meltdowns occurred after the 2011 quake and tsunami.
Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Miyagi’s Tomo, said he was in his apartment when yesterday’s quake struck, and felt his room shake for a long time.
In the coastal city of Ofunato, Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee, said there was a temporary blackout and elevators stopped briefly, but power has been restored and there were no other problems.
“Our guests seemed worried at first, but they have all returned to their rooms, and our facility seems fine,” Suzuki told NHK.
JMA spokesperson Noriko Kamaya told a news conference that the quake is considered an aftershock of the 9.0 magnitude quake in 2011.
Kamaya urged people to use caution and stay away from the coastline due to possible high waves.
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
’CONSTRUCTIVE AMBIGUITY’ The MAC head asked China to cease its military threats, engage in pragmatic dialogue and show reciprocity to develop cross-strait exchanges Cross-strait relations can hopefully proceed with “constructive ambiguity,” given the right attitude from both sides, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said yesterday as he announced rules to allow business travelers from China to visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If cross-strait exchanges must be founded on the premise that one side accepts the other’s framework, “then I think it is an unfair, unjust and unrealistic request,” Chiu told a news conference in Taipei. Chiu was referring to Beijing’s insistence that Taipei accept its interpretation of the so-called “1992 consensus,” which it reiterated after he vowed to facilitate a thaw in