Strong earthquake shakes Japan; no damage reported

AP, TOKYO





A strong earthquake yesterday struck off northern Japan, shaking buildings in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of Japan’s northern coast.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0 and depth at 54km. The shaking started just before 6:10pm.

The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, which was heavily damaged during the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1m for Miyagi immediately after the quake, but lifted it about 90 minutes later.

The tsunami might have reached parts of the Miyagi coast already, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

The temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, NHK said.

The Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority said that no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, where core meltdowns occurred after the 2011 quake and tsunami.

Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Miyagi’s Tomo, said he was in his apartment when yesterday’s quake struck, and felt his room shake for a long time.

In the coastal city of Ofunato, Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee, said there was a temporary blackout and elevators stopped briefly, but power has been restored and there were no other problems.

“Our guests seemed worried at first, but they have all returned to their rooms, and our facility seems fine,” Suzuki told NHK.

JMA spokesperson Noriko Kamaya told a news conference that the quake is considered an aftershock of the 9.0 magnitude quake in 2011.

Kamaya urged people to use caution and stay away from the coastline due to possible high waves.